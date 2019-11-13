Humana Is No. 1 in Customer Service Among Health Insurance Companies, as Ranked by Newsweek

For the second year in a row, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) rose to the top as No. 1 in service in its industry, according to Newsweek’s 2020 list of America’s Best Customer Service.

"We’re proud to receive this recognition from Newsweek, as we’ve worked hard this year to deploy technology and advance our service offerings to enable us to deliver personal, engaging experiences,” said Vicki Perryman, Senior Vice President of Consumer & Provider Service and Solutions, Humana. "Going above and beyond for our members helps build trust and makes it easy for our members to achieve their best health.”

Final rankings were based on Net Promoter Score -- an index that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others -- and five evaluation criteria: quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility.

The list is live on the Newsweek website and will be published in the upcoming print edition of Newsweek Magazine.

"As we examined the larger, impersonal forces that are transforming retail, it seemed like a good time to recognize a more personal factor in business success: the ways in which many companies nurture their relationships with consumers,” wrote Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief. "The compiled rankings reveal the best customer-service companies. Newsweek has always been committed to deep reporting about American workers, both the challenges they face and the transformations they achieve. This new story builds on our legacy of authoritative coverage.”

The survey, administered by Newsweek and Statista, asks more than 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. The results provided information about brick & mortar as well as online retailers and service providers from 160 categories, spanning a broad-spectrum of customer experiences. The final list recognizes the top three brands in each category.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005579/en/