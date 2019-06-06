Humana Honors 11 National Senior Games Athletes Who Exemplify Healthy Aging

Health and well-being company Humana (NYSE:HUM), a presenting sponsor of the National Senior Games, is honoring eleven athletes as Humana Game Changers — individuals who exemplify healthy aging and provide encouragement, motivation and inspiration for all to age actively.

This year’s honorees hail from across the country and range in age from 52 to 97. They will compete in 20 sports at the National Senior Games including cycling, basketball, horseshoes, pickleball, badminton, swimming, power walking and track and field. The Games will be held in Albuquerque, N.M., from June 14 to June 25.

The Humana Game Changers demonstrate how regular physical activity can positively impact overall health – no matter their age or athletic ability. For example, Kathy Meares, a 72-year-old speed walker from Baton Rouge, took up her sport when her doctor told her to give up running following multiple knee replacement surgeries. However, that diagnosis didn’t stop Kathy, who earned gold and silver 5K and half marathon race walk medals at previous National Senior Games.

Another inspiring athlete is Kamal Chaudhari, an 84-year-old competitor from Tampa, Fla. He’s competing in multiple badminton competitions at this year’s National Senior Games, despite struggling with skin and prostate cancers.

The full list of 2019 Humana Game Changers honorees includes:

Bill Otto, 86, Coral Springs, Fla; Cycling

Charles Kolitz, 75, Knoxville, Tenn.; Horseshoes and Pickleball

Kamal Chaudhari, 84, Tampa Bay, Fla.; Badminton

Mattie Lenhardt, 60, Broward County, Fla.; Basketball

Ramiro Cavazos, 79, San Antonio, Texas; Cycling

Dan Cavazos, 52, San Antonio, Texas; Cycling

Patricia Thieman, 70, Albuquerque, N.M.; Racquetball

Kathy Meares, 72, Baton Rouge, La.; Powerwalking

Victor Kerst, 71, New Orleans, La.; Swimming

Mary Kemp, 97, Fairhope, Ala.; Track and Field

Glen Kemp, 70, Fairhope, Ala.; Basketball

"We’re so inspired by this year’s Humana Game Changer athletes,” said Humana Chief Consumer Officer Jody Bilney. "Not only are they committed to maintaining their physical health through their training, but they have also benefited from the social interaction and fellowship that comes with athletic competition. We hope their stories will encourage seniors to focus on both their physical and mental well-being, no matter their age or athletic ability.”

The National Senior Games presented by Humana will take place in Albuquerque, N.M., June 14-25, 2019. For additional information, please visit www.nsga.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience with the goal of making health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information.

About the National Senior Games Association

The National Senior Games Association (NSGA) is a nonprofit Multi-Sports Council member of the United States Olympic Committee that promotes health and wellness for adults 50 and over through education, fitness and sport. NSGA governs the biennial National Senior Games, the largest multi-sport championship event in the world for seniors. NSGA is comprised of 54 Member Games across the country, Canada and Mexico that conduct qualifying competition events for the National Senior Games. The 2019 National Senior Games presented by Humana will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico from June 14-25, 2019. For more information, please visit NSGA.com.

