SMI 11'166 1.0%  SPI 14'394 0.9%  Dow 33'004 1.1%  DAX 15'328 0.2%  Euro 0.9985 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'241 0.6%  Gold 1'836 -0.1%  Bitcoin 22'141 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9422 0.3%  Öl 84.3 -0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Starinvestorin Cathie Wood: Der Bitcoin wird sein bisheriges Allzeithoch bis 2030 pulverisiert haben
Charlie Munger lobt BYD: Darum gibt der Berkshire-Vize dem chinesischen E-Autobauer den Vorzug vor Tesla
Anleihekönig Jeffrey Gundlach bereitet sich auf harte Landung der US-Wirtschaft vor - Warnung an Anleger
Freestoxx im Test: Das bietet der Neobroker für US-Aktien
US-Präsident Biden will Mindeststeuer für Milliardäre: Diese Folgen hätte die neue Abgabe Tesla-CEO Elon Musk
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
03.03.2023 01:30:00

Human Rights Activist and Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Nadia Murad to Speak at Pitzer College Commencement

CLAREMONT, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nadia Murad, an internationally acclaimed human rights activist and co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, will deliver the commencement address to Pitzer College's Class of 2023 at this spring's commencement ceremony on May 13, 2023.

A global voice for human rights: 2018 Nobel Peace Prize co-recipient Nadia Murad will deliver the Commencement address to the Class of 2023 at Pitzer College this spring.

"We are deeply honored to have Nadia Murad joining us for this exciting high point of Pitzer's academic year," said Jill Klein, interim president of Pitzer College. "She is an inspiring and critically important global advocate against war and violence, and we are thrilled to have her participate in our celebration and share her powerful story with our graduates as they prepare to enter the world."

Murad is the founder and president of Nadia's Initiative, a non-profit dedicated to rebuilding communities in crisis and advocating for survivors of sexual violence. The initiative's current work is focused on the sustainable redevelopment of the homeland of the Yazidi, an ethno-religious minority that is indigenous to northern Iraq.

Murad grew up in a small Yazidi farming village that was attacked by ISIS in 2014. She was abducted with thousands of other Yazidi women and girls and forced into sexual slavery. She escaped her captivity and relocated to Germany, where she began raising awareness about the plight of her people and the brutal treatment of women. She describes her ordeal in her New York Times best-selling memoir, The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State.

In 2018, Murad was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with Dr. Denis Mukwege for founding the Global Fund for Survivors of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence. In 2019, she was appointed as a UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) advocate.

"I am honored to be invited to Pitzer College to address this year's graduates," said Murad. "It is important for me that younger generations understand the crimes and brutality being done to the vulnerable in other parts of the world. Young people are the key to change. They can help create a future in which such violence doesn't exist. I am aware of Pitzer's mission to train students in social advocacy and social justice, and I am looking forward to addressing them as they think about ways to engage with a world that truly needs them."

In addition to delivering the keynote address at Pitzer College's Commencement ceremony, Murad will visit the campus during Commencement week and engage with members of the Pitzer community in a more informal setting.

About Nadia Murad: To learn more about Nadia Murad, Nadia's Initiative, and The Murad Code (a global initiative aimed at building and supporting a community of better practices for survivors of systematic and conflict-related sexual violence), please visit the Nadia's Initiative website: https://www.nadiasinitiative.org/

About Pitzer College: Founded in 1963, Pitzer College is a leading liberal arts and sciences college that emphasizes environmental and interdisciplinary studies, the arts, humanities and social, behavioral and natural sciences. With 1,200 students, Pitzer College is a member of The Claremont Colleges, which consists of five undergraduate colleges and two graduate institutions. At Pitzer, students have access to all the resources of a major university while enjoying the benefits of a small liberal arts college experience. Learn more about Pitzer College: https://www.pitzer.edu/about/

Pitzer College is a nationally top-ranked undergraduate liberal arts and sciences institution. (PRNewsfoto/Pitzer College)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-rights-activist-and-nobel-peace-prize-recipient-nadia-murad-to-speak-at-pitzer-college-commencement-301761280.html

SOURCE Pitzer College

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

https://youtube.com/live/HbCiFb_KC-U?feature=share

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

02.03.23 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
02.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Banken - An der Spitze / Walt Disney - Auf der Liste
02.03.23 Vontobel: Vier Faktoren kombiniert in einem Index: Vontobel Swiss Multi Factor Index
02.03.23 SMI erneut leicht schwächer
02.03.23 Sind das die besten Krypto-Aktien im Jahr 2023
01.03.23 Marktüberblick: Bank-Aktien im Aufwind
28.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sika
28.02.23 Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'600.52 18.88 WSSM2U
Short 11'822.05 13.67 DQSSMU
Short 12'251.73 8.95 A0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'165.58 02.03.2023 17:31:36
Long 10'665.19 18.57 AJSSMU
Long 10'448.96 13.75 A7SSMU
Long 10'000.03 8.84 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Meyer Burger kappt Produktionsziel
Darum notiert der Euro zum Franken über Parität
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Führungswechsel bei der CS Schweiz im Bereich Personal & Business Banking
Plug Power-Aktie mit deutlichen Abschlägen: Plug Power vergrössert Jahresverlust
SoftwareONE-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: SoftwareONE erhöht Dividende nach Gewinnplus
Zinserhöhungssignale bremsen: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich kaum verändert - Hang Seng tiefer
Tesla-Aktie sehr schwach: Preis für Tesla-Eletroautos soll halbiert werden - Kostensenkungen angekündigt
Clariant-Aktie verliert: Clariant macht weniger Gewinn - Dividende steigt dennoch
NIO-Aktie im Minus: Tesla-Konkurrent NIO erneut mit tiefroten Zahlen - Umsatzsprung
Bystronic-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Jahresgewinn von Bystronic eingebrochen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.