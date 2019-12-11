+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 00:15:00

Human Augmentation Market Forecasts, 2024 - Seamless Integration Into Brand Evolutions Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Augmentation Market by Technology (Wearable, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Exoskeleton, Intelligent Virtual Assistants), Functionality (Body Worn, Non-body Worn), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Human augmentation market projected to grow at CAGR of 23.9% from 2019 to 2024

The human augmentation market is projected to grow from USD 70.9 billion in 2019 to USD 206.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.9%. Major factors driving the growth of the human augmentation market include the surge in technology penetration in healthcare, safe and strong military personnel, advent of artificial intelligence in wearable devices, and growing popularity of wearable augmentation products.

Intelligent virtual assistant human augmentation market for consumer electronics in APAC to grow at highest CAGR 
APAC is one of the major markets for intelligent virtual assistant globally where China and India among others are the 2 major countries. BFSI sector is a major application area where virtual assistant solutions are extensively used. This is due to the faster response time, upgraded customer treatment, and higher customer satisfaction. The consumer electronics segment is mostly driven by the fast-growing infotainment systems in mobiles and tablets. All these will together support in boosting the market growth of intelligent virtual assistants in APAC.

Augmented reality human augmentation market for enterprise to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period 
Augmented reality is taking advantage of latest innovations in mobile technology, big data analytics, and the Internet to offer new information-rich communication channels for enterprises. Also, augmented reality helps improve design speeds and reduce the amount of time it takes for a product to get to market by removing the need for a physical prototype. It improves safety and compliance efforts. AR training and knowledge solutions allows technicians to collaborate with experts remotely. Users can share their view of a situation with a remote expert and the AR accordingly maps work instructions and expert collaboration directly onto an object or area.

Augmented reality market in China for energy applications to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period 
AR will benefit utilities in improving business processes such as helping to restore power faster, while it can also help in managing the aging workforce and help in knowledge management. The technology helps utilities bring in proficiency in employee training, conduct faster maintenance activities, and offer operational safety, thereby driving the market growth in this country. 2D diagrams of complex components can be enriched with 3D models. Employees can rotate and interact with the 3D models to gain a better understanding of the equipment. This enables more in-depth training and faster information retention.

Key players operating in the human augmentation market are Google Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (US), Vuzix Corporation (US), Garmin (US), Fossil Group Inc. (US), B-Temia Inc. (Canada), Casio (Japan), Magic Leap Inc. (US), Rewalk Robotics Inc. (Israel), Polar Electro (Finland), P&S Mechanics. (South Korea), Jawbone Inc. (US), Life Sense Group B.V (Netherlands), Atoun (Japan), Mobvoi (China), Rex Bionics (New Zealand), Goqii (US), Guangdong BBK Electronics Co. Ltd. (China), and Atheer, Inc, (US).

Research Coverage

  • This research report segments the human augmentation market based on technology, functionality, and region.
  • The report discusses major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the human augmentation market as well as its value chain.
  • The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

  • The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall human augmentation market and its segments.
  • This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to enhance the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
  • The report also helps them understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Surge in Technology Penetration in Healthcare
  • Safe and Strong Military Personnel
  • Advent of Artificial Intelligence in Wearable Devices
  • Growing Popularity of Wearable Augmentation Products
  • Developments in Technologies

Restraints

  • Ethical, Legal, and Social Concerns
  • Highly Priced Human Augmentation Devices

Opportunities

  • Growing Wearable Enterprise Deployment
  • Enhancing Shopping Experiences
  • Seamless Integration Into Brand Evolutions

Challenges

Adoption

  • Risk of Data and Identity Breach
  • Lack of Awareness of Handling Human Augmentation Devices

Development

  • Lack of Skilled Personnel
  • Development at Scale

Companies Profiled

  • Google Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
  • Vuzix Corporation
  • Garmin
  • Fossil Group, Inc.
  • B-Temia Inc.
  • Casio
  • Magic Leap Inc.
  • Rewalk Robotics Ltd.
  • Polar Electro
  • P&S Mechanics
  • Jawbone, Inc.
  • Life Sense Group B.V.
  • Atoun
  • Mobvoi
  • Rex Bionics
  • Goqii
  • Guangdong BBK Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Atheer, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rnb5d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-augmentation-market-forecasts-2024---seamless-integration-into-brand-evolutions-present-opportunities-300972527.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 22.40
0.45 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'612.00
0.31 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 545.40
0.22 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Novartis 91.26
0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 172.60
-0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 102.96
-0.89 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Swisscom 517.00
-1.00 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Adecco Group 60.88
-1.04 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 11.80
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 54.23
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
10.12.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10.12.19
Ölpreise aktuell gut unterstützt
10.12.19
Vontobel: Physische Lieferung bei Leitindizes
09.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr
S+B-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
US-Börsen gehen etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
Roche-Tochter Genentech stellt an ASH-Kongress neue Daten vor
Google-Aktie im Blick: Diese Konsequenzen könnte der Machtwechsel bei Alphabet haben
Autoneum-Aktien sacken nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung zweistellig ab
Canopy Growth-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Canopy Growth erhält neuen CEO
Arqule-Aktie +100%: Merck & Co. kauft Krebsspezialisten Arqule
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit negativen Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street konnte neue Hoffnung im Handelsstreit kaum stützen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich nur mit geringen Ausschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;