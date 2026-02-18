Tesla Aktie 11448018 / US88160R1014
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
18.02.2026 14:54:58
HUMAIN To Invest $3 Billion In XAI
(RTTNews) - HUMAIN, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment fund or PIF company, Wednesday announced that it is Investing $3 billion as part of its Series E funding in xAI, a company owned by SpaceX.
Consequent to the Series E transaction, HUMAIN becomes a significant minority shareholder in xAI, with its holdings subsequently converted into shares in SpaceX. HUMAIN's participation in the Series E round reinforces its role as a scaled, long-term strategic investor capable of supporting companies across multiple stages of growth, while delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; high-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models; and transformative AI solutions, the company said in a statement.
This investment builds on large-scale partnership announced in November 2025 at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, where both companies committed to jointly develop more than 500MW of next-generation AI data center and compute infrastructure and to deploy xAI's Grok models in Saudi Arabia.
In pre-market activity, shares of TSLA owned by SpaceX founder Elon Musk, were trading at $410.87, up 0.07% on the Nasdaq.
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
17.02.26
|Tesla Aktie News: Tesla tendiert am Dienstagabend schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
17.02.26
|Tesla in Brandenburg: IG Metall stellt Strafanzeige gegen Werksleiter (Spiegel Online)
|
17.02.26
|Tesla Aktie News: Tesla tendiert am Nachmittag tiefer (finanzen.ch)
|
17.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Tesla-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
15.02.26
|Tesla erzielt Durchbruch in der Batteriezellenproduktion - Impulse für die Aktie? (finanzen.ch)
|
14.02.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Wedbush sieht Integration mit SpaceX und xAI kommen (finanzen.ch)
|
14.02.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Start einer neuen Model Y-Variante in den USA (finanzen.ch)
|
11.02.26