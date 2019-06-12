Hull's Environmental Services Adds Fourth Location in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hull's new office at 950 W Derby Ave in Auburndale, FL is ideally situated between the two major metro areas of Tampa and Orlando in central Florida. The area possesses a rich business environment that has been steadily attracting more and more companies from a diverse set of industries such as agribusiness, aviation, logistics, supply chain, distribution and manufacturing.

Tony Payne, Executive Vice President, said "when you look at all the factors that play a role in identifying a new location, the central Florida region – in particular the Winter Haven/Auburndale area – has everything going for it: the area is extremely well connected by roads, rail and by air. Industry is diverse and growth is continually on the rise. When you have those ingredients, it translates into a growing demand for environmental services and the lines of business we offer. It's really an ideal spot."

Marketed and hailed as the Winter Haven, FL location for Hull's, it will offer a wide variety of environmental services including emergency spill response for oil, fuel and hazardous materials; UST/AST tank cleaning; contaminated soil excavation and disposal; vacuum excavation and hydro excavation; high pressure water blasting; vacuum truck and tanker services; lab packing; hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation and disposal; roll-off trucks and boxes, and site remediation.

Like all other Hull's locations, this new Winter Haven office is expected to provide clients with a team of highly trained and skilled professionals with a commitment to safety. Personnel are specialty trained and certified in OSHA 40-Hour HAZWOPER, confined space entry, confined space entry rescue, rail roadway and First Aid/CPR.

About Hull's Environmental Services

Hull's Environmental Services, Inc. is a SBA self-certified, woman-owned small business operating from locations in Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas. Throughout the southeast and mid-west United States, Hull's performs a variety of environmental services including emergency spill response for oil, fuel and hazardous materials, contaminated site remediation, hazardous & non-hazardous waste transportation & disposal, oil-field services, industrial cleaning & maintenance, vacuum truck services, tank cleaning and a wide variety of other related services for both the public and private sector. Hull's is also a United States Coast Guard certified oil spill removal organization (OSRO) for all or portions of COTP Zones five, seven, eight, nine, eleven and thirteen.

