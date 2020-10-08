+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
08.10.2020 18:50:00

Huitt-Zollars, Inc. Continues Growing with Opening of National Capital Region Office plus Addition of Jim Wink, PE as a Vice President and Managing Principal

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huitt-Zollars, Inc. is excited to announce its expansion to Washington DC with its National Capital Region office. The new National Capital Region office will primarily focus on Federal projects but will also allow for expansion into other local, growing markets. Huitt-Zollars is a Joint Venture Team member recently awarded the design contract for the new $850 million Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) Currency Production Facility outside of Washington DC, expediting the firm's decision to open a new, local area office.

Jim Wink, P.E.

We are also proud to announce Jim Wink, P.E. has been hired as a Vice President and Managing Principal to lead business development initiatives and operations for the office. An expert in engineering, construction, public works, and business management, Jim comes to Huitt-Zollars with more than three decades of experience and brings a broad range of expertise supporting federal, municipal, and private sector clients with facilities, infrastructure, and disaster relief projects. He served most of his career in the Navy Civil Engineer Corps with duty assignments that included working Navy Staff in the Pentagon, several facilities at Naval installations located in the National Capital Region, operational tours with the Navy Seabees, and as Executive Officer at Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, executing $3 billion of design, construction, and public works. Jim earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Rochester and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Maryland. He is a Fellow of the Society of American Military Engineers and a past President of their San Diego Post.

About Huitt-Zollars, Inc.

Huitt-Zollars is an award-winning, full-service design firm ranked among the nation's top design firms by Architectural Record and Engineering News-Record. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, since 1975 and with offices throughout the U.S., Huitt-Zollars' integrated team of experts work across a variety of disciplines and services, transforming how we live, work, and connect with our world through ADVANCEDESIGN℠. To learn more, please visit www.huitt-zollars.com.

