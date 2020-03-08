Huitao Technology Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Deficiency

BEIJING, March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the "Company", "we" or "Huitao"), a company primarily focused on engineering, producing, servicing, delivering and pumping a comprehensive range of advanced ready-mix concrete materials for construction projects, announced today that on March 5, 2020, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per share for its ordinary shares has been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and the Company therefore no longer meets the minimum bid price requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until September 1, 2020 to regain compliance. If at any time during such 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance.

If the Company does not regain compliance during such 180-day period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days, provided that the Company meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for Nasdaq except for Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and provide a written notice of its intention to cure this deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

About Huitao Technology Co., Ltd.

The Company is a holding company whose primary business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Xin Ao Construction Materials, Inc., Beijing Ao Hang Construction Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd., Brave Millennium Limited, Chengdu Hengshanghui Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. and our variable interest entities, Beijing Xin Ao Concrete Group and Chengdu Hengshanghui Education Consulting Co., Ltd. The Company engages in the production of advanced construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial and residential developments, primarily focused on engineering, producing, servicing, delivering and pumping a comprehensive range of advanced ready-mix concrete materials for highly technical, large scale, and environmentally-friendly construction projects. Through its newly acquired subsidiaries, the Company also engages in the early childhood education service business, providing a well-structured system to day cares and preschools in China, including AI and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS) and personalized online education courses. For more information, please visit http://www.china-acm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include timing of the proposed transaction; the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties once the transaction is complete, and HHT's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

