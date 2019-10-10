10.10.2019 03:00:00

Hui Huliau Announces the Acqusition of LNO, Inc.

WAIANAE, Hawaii, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hui Huliau is pleased to announce that it has acquired LNO, Inc. in a transaction that closed on Oct. 1, 2019. Hui Huliau is continuing to execute its plan to become one of the Nation's premier organizations in the U.S. Federal Sector by adding to its stable of operating units. "We are pleased to add more than 120 employees and their families to the Hui Huliau team," said Deryl Wright, its Chief Executive Officer.

LNO provides a wide array of technical services and support including IT/Communications Training and Development; Cyber Security Operations; Information Assurance and Network Engineering; New Equipment Fielding and Training; Systems Engineering, Testing, and Integration; Logistics Support and Analysis; C4IS. It is headquartered in suburban Augusta, GA and provides significant support to the U.S. Army Signal Regiment.

Hui Huliau (pronounced hoo-wee hoo-lee-ow) is a multifaceted non-profit 501(c)(3) Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) with for-profit subsidiaries that offer a broad spectrum of Services to the Federal Government and commercial customers including Construction, Facilities Engineering, Mission support Services, Base Operations Support, Air Traffic Control Services, Systems Integration and Cyber Support Services. It is headquartered in Wai'anae, Hawaii with offices in Tampa, FL; Huntsville, AL; Midwest City, OK and Kaaawa, Hawaii.

Media Contact

Hui Huliau
Hugh S. Campbell
(813) 282-3031
hugh.campbell@huihuliau.com

Related Links

https://www.lno-inc.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hui-huliau-announces-the-acqusition-of-lno-inc-300935117.html

SOURCE Hui Huliau

