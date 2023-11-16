Huhtamäki Oyj issues EUR 300 million bond

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 16.11.2023 AT 20:05 (EET)

Huhtamäki Oyj issues a EUR 300 million senior unsecured bond. The 5-year bond matures on November 24, 2028 and bears interest at the rate of 5.125 per cent per annum.

The bond offering was allocated to approximately 150 investors. Huhtamäki Oyj will apply for the listing of the bond on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Huhtamäki Oyj will use the net proceeds from the issue of the bond for the partial repurchase of its existing notes due 2024 and for refinancing and other general corporate purposes of the Group.

BNP Paribas, Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as joint lead managers for the transaction.

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 18 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com .

