Huhtamaki appoints Wilhelm Wolff as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 3.10.2024 AT 12:00 EEST

Wilhelm Wolff (46), MSc (Social Sciences), has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development and a member of Global Executive Team at Huhtamaki as of January 13, 2025. He will report to President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and will be based in Espoo, Finland.

Wilhelm joins Huhtamaki from Neste where he served as the Vice President, Feedstock & Asset Development. Neste is a leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and renewable feedstock solutions, headquartered in Finland. Before his current role, he served as Vice President, Corporate Strategy. Prior to joining Neste, he had a long career at UPM-Kymmene, a global forest industry company, where he worked in various leadership roles including Vice President, Strategy & Business development, UPM Biorefining.

"I am pleased to welcome Wilhelm to Huhtamaki. With the broad range of strategy and business leadership experience gained at leading Finnish companies, Wilhelm brings to us deep expertise on strategy definition and deployment as well as on portfolio management, with high sustainability engagement. Wilhelm’s leadership style will empower the team to succeed and support strong business performance. I have great confidence in the Strategy and Business Development team and its ability to drive our growth strategy under Wilhelm’s leadership,” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

"I am excited to join Huhtamaki, which is known as a leading sustainable packaging solution provider globally. Together with the team we will continue enhancing Huhtamaki’s 2030 strategy and accelerating its execution to drive further value creation,” says Wilhelm Wolff, newly appointed Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development.

Following the change, the members of the Global Executive Team are:

Charles Héaulmé (Chair), President and CEO;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Fredrik Davidsson, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania;

Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging;

Ann O’Hara, President, North America;

Salla Ahonen, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development (until October 8, 2024);

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Johan Rabe, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance;

Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety; and

Wilhelm Wolff, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development (from January 13, 2025 onwards)

For further information, please contact:

Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7801

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

