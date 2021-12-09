HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9.12.2021 AT 09:00

Huhtamaki appoints Ingolf Thom as Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety

Ingolf Thom (46), MBA, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety and a member of the Global Executive Team at Huhtamaki as of January 10, 2022. He will report to President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and will be based in Espoo, Finland.

Most recently, Ingolf was the Chief Human Resources Officer for K+S Group, a publicly traded minerals company headquartered in Germany. Prior to this, he worked for 16 years in various leadership and change management roles in human resources at the Dow Chemical Company in Europe, India, Asia-Pacific, and North America. Ingolf holds business degrees from Germany and the United States.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Ingolf to Huhtamaki and the Global Executive Team. He brings a wealth of experience in leading cultural and organizational transformation, and talent development in human resources globally. His experience in developing and rolling out transformative programs will play a key role on our journey towards becoming the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions and in delivering on our 2030 ambitions,” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki?.

"I am excited to join the Huhtamaki team as it seeks to deliver on its 2030 growth strategy focusing on key strategic accelerators such as innovation, digitalization and sustainability. I am impressed with the company’s focus on driving a high-performance culture through the Huhtamaki values Care Dare Deliver. Building on these strong foundations, I look forward to working with the team on nurturing talent to strengthen the bench for the future, driving diversity and inclusion, and ensuring the safety of our people across the global organization,” says Ingolf Thom, newly appointed Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety.

Following the aforementioned change, the members of the Global Executive Team are:

Charles Héaulmé (Chairman), President and CEO;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging;

Eric Le Lay, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania;

Ann O’Hara, President, North America;

Fredrik Davidsson, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance (as of June 1, 2022 at the latest);

Thomasine Kamerling, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety (until December 31, 2021);

Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety (as of January 10, 2022); and

Antti Valtokari, Head of Digital and Process Performance, acting, (until June 1, 2022 at the latest).

