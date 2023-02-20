SMI 11'256 0.6%  SPI 14'491 0.5%  Dow 33'827 0.4%  DAX 15'482 -0.3%  Euro 0.9883 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'275 -0.5%  Gold 1'845 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'650 0.5%  Dollar 0.9240 -0.1%  Öl 83.6 0.6% 
Huhtamäki Aktie [Valor: 472557 / ISIN: FI0009000459]
20.02.2023 08:15:00

Huhtamaki acquires full ownership of its foodservice distribution joint venture in Australia

Huhtamäki
44.00 CHF 11.39%
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 20.2.2023 AT 9:15 

Huhtamaki has acquired full ownership of Huhtamaki Tailored Packaging Pty Ltd (HTP), the Australian foodservice packaging distribution and wholesale group.

HTP employs more than 130 people and is today one of the largest importers and distributors of foodservice packaging in Australia serving a wide network of customers including metropolitan and regional packaging wholesalers, food wholesalers, club and hospitality suppliers, and national quick service restaurant businesses.

Huhtamaki acquired a majority stake in the business in 2018 and held approximately 76% of the company prior to this transaction. The debt free purchase price for the additional shares is approximately EUR 19 million. The business has been reported as part of the Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania business segment since the beginning of operations in 2018.

For further information, please contact:
Maria Tomminen, Senior Manager, Media Relations & Engagement, tel. +358 44 3252 714
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 19 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.


