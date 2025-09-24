Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
HudBay Minerals Aktie

24.09.2025 03:14:58

Hudbay Minerals Responds To Escalating Social Unrest In Peru; Temporarily Shuts Down Constancia Mill

HudBay Minerals
11.38 EUR -5.13%
(RTTNews) - Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM, HBM.TO) issued a statement regarding the ongoing social unrest in Peru. Following months of rising tensions, the situation intensified over the weekend with riots in Lima and widespread protests across the country. Like other operations in the southern mining corridor, Hudbay's Constancia mine has been affected by local demonstrations and illegal blockades.

In response to the unrest, the company said it has temporarily demobilized its non-essential workforce. Although the Constancia mill operated through the weekend, recent protests in the vicinity prompted a precautionary shutdown to safeguard employees and allow authorities time to address the disruptions.

During this downtime, Hudbay plans to conduct preventative maintenance and may advance scheduled mill servicing originally planned for later in the year.

The company noted that it is actively working with government and legal authorities to engage with protestors and facilitate a swift resolution. The company remains confident that these temporary disruptions will be resolved without affecting its ability to meet its 2025 production and cost guidance.