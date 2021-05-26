SMI 11’349 0.4%  SPI 14’620 0.4%  Dow 34’323 0.0%  DAX 15’451 -0.1%  Euro 1.0943 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’032 -0.1%  Gold 1’896 -0.2%  Bitcoin 34’605 1.0%  Dollar 0.8973 0.2%  Öl 68.8 0.3% 
26.05.2021 22:10:00

HubSpot to Present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that Kate Bueker, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and Chuck MacGlashing, the Company's Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, are scheduled to present virtually at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The Company will also host virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, nearly 114,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

