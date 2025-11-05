Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.11.2025 00:07:26

HubSpot Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $16.53 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $8.14 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HubSpot Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $140.25 million or $2.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $809.51 million from $669.72 million last year.

HubSpot Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.53 Mln. vs. $8.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $809.51 Mln vs. $669.72 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.97 - $2.99 Next quarter revenue guidance: $828.0 - $830.0 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $9.60 - $9.62 Full year revenue guidance: $3.113 - $3.115 Bln