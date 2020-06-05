Hublot Launches the BIG BANG e

NYON, Switzerland, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hublot first released the Big Bang in 2005. Since then, this model has come to embody Swiss watchmaking in the third millennium.

In 2018, the first connected version of the Big Bang made its debut. And now, Hublot unveils the BIG BANG e.

The new incarnation of the brand's Art of Fusion ethos: a fusion between tradition and innovation, cutting edge materials and the latest digital technology.

To mark the 2018 FIFA Football World Cup™ in Russia, Hublot presented their first connected watch model, the Big Bang Referee 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. Equipped with the latest technological developments then available for wearable technology, this formidable tool was used both by referees on the pitch and by football fans, as a virtual stadium so they could join in with the competition. Two years later, Hublot returns with a new model: the BIG BANG e, a connected watch equipped with the latest technology that adopts all the iconic Big Bang codes.

"Electronic watches were created in Switzerland using quartz in the 1970s. Fifty years later, we are continuing in the same innovative vein by producing a second smart watch which boasts an extremely high level of technological sophistication, whilst embodying all the aesthetic values, technical features and excellence that have ensured the reputation of our Big Bang collection. Ever more faithful to our "Art of Fusion" motto, we wanted the BIG BANG e to unite Hublot's highly advanced technical materials with the very latest innovations from today's digital world." - Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of HUBLOT

Full of sophistication and advanced technology, this piece fits in perfectly with Hublot's watchmaking tradition. All the codes that have helped build the brand's reputation thus far can be recognised instantly, by enthusiasts and the public alike. A good pedigree always shines through! Its case is cut from materials such as black ceramic or titanium in a "sandwich" construction, an innovative style invented by Hublot in 2005. Extremely complex, it comprises 42 components, 27 of which are for the K Module alone, the "cage" which houses the digital heart of the watch. The design of the screws and pushers, the scratchproof sapphire crystal, and its rubber strap – with deployant buckle invented by Hublot in 1980 for the Classic model and the patented One Click system for easy interchangeability – leave no-one in doubt: element by element, it is clear that this is a true Big Bang!

The BIG BANG e is available in a 42 mm case, made from a choice of titanium or ceramic. The hour numerals are metallised underneath the scratchproof sapphire crystal, which is covered with an AMOLED high definition touchscreen. Just like a mechanical version of the Big Bang, its rotary crown with integrated pusher is used to activate the controls for its electronic module. Developed in partnership with other brands within the LVMH Group, the watch is adapted and perfected to meet Hublot's requirements.

Transferring their traditional expertise into this new digital environment, the designers in Nyon have developed new watch functionalities. Apart from the "Time Only" analogue function, the BIG BANG e features exclusive interpretations of traditional watch complications, such as a Perpetual Calendar with an immaculately precise moon phase or a second GMT time zone, which presents the earth in a very realistic way. These functionalities have been revisited and enhanced to take advantage of the possibilities offered by the digital world. Despite this built-in technology, Hublot guarantees the watch is water-resistant to a depth of 30 meters.

Powered with Wear OS by Google™, the BIG BANG e enables customization to the smartwatch experience. The wearer can access apps on Google Play, get answers on the go with Google Assistant and make fast simple payments with Google Pay. For a more personal experience, easily swipe to helpful information and stay up to date with notifications and messages. In addition, dials specifically created by the talented Hublot ambassadors and Friends of the Brand will be gradually unveiled.

Available as soon as the BIG BANG e is released, the first edition is part of the #HublotLovesArt movement: a series of eight dials stemming from the imagination of storytelling artist Marc Ferrero. Every three hours, the dial changes colour, meaning eight creations are displayed in sequence over a 24-hour period. Each of these is based on a specific colour: Happy Yellow, Magic Blue, Orange Dynamite, All White, Lucky Green, Magic Red, Rainbow Spirit and Black Magic. And that is not all. Every full hour is marked with the appearance of an animation that lasts five seconds. A very #HublotLovesArt way of adding a touch of colour and rhythm to different moments throughout the day!

The BIG BANG e will be produced in two different editions: one in titanium and one in black ceramic. For the first time in Hublot's history, this watch will be sold online on the brand's website as well as on the Wechat network in China. It will then be available to purchase in boutiques and the traditional network.

