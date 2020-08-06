Hubilo brings its one of a kind, experiential, cloud-based virtual event platform to US; sets up operations center in Newark

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubilo, among the fastest growing virtual event platform playing globally, today announced the availability of its one of a kind experiential, cloud-based virtual exhibitors platform in the US market. The platform with its AI-driven real-time data analytics allows brands and organizations to go beyond just virtual events and leverage it as an interactive marketing tool.

Hubilo comes packed with all conceivable features from real-time networking, virtual booths, speaker lounges, live and on-demand sessions, automated registration, ticketing processes, and 24x7 customer care services on the Hubilo mobile app that helps synchronize an event with additional tools. Keeping in mind COVID-19, the platform has been aggressively priced at 30 percent of other comparable platforms, packing in features to encourage more businesses to embrace virtual events and keep their marketing and sales effort moving.

Hubilo has been used to conduct 1,000 virtual events in 150 countries engaging with 1.50 million visitors. These include large and midscale events in the US market for organizations like National WIC Association, George P. Johnson, Public Affairs Council, and the IAB Technology Laboratory. The venture has established an operational presence in New Castle, Newark.

Commenting on the US launch, Vaibhav Jain, Founder, Hubilo, said, "As per a FMI study, North America accounted for over 40 percent of the global virtual event solutions market in 2019 with US market being the predominant contributor. The US is a mature market known to adopt newer technologies and solutions. Plus, we already have traction in the market with clients successfully conducting major events on Hubilo. We offer a truly compelling value proposition to organizations, brand owners and event organizers, and look forward to them benefiting from the availability of Hubilo in the market."

"Most organizations are reluctant to invest money in marketing and branding currently due to the uncertainty of what lies ahead. However events are the lifeblood of many businesses, particularly the SMEs. We believe that offering a one of its kind experiential virtual event platform with integrated functionalities at really attractive pricing, we are really supporting them in their efforts to rebound post the COVID-19 slump," Jain further added.

According to a research report, the Event Management Software Market is projected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2019 to USD 11.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 15%. However, as per a FMI study, virtual event platforms will grow at a CAGR exceeding 20% for the same period.

About Hubilo:

Hubilo is a virtual event platform uniquely designed to empower exhibition organizers and exhibitors. Since its inception in 2015, Hubilo has transformed the way events are orchestrated using AI and cloud based technology. Hubilo has powered 1,000+ events across 150 countries and catered to 1.50 million visitors. Hubilo today is a universal customizable platform for events of all types, including conferences, seminars, exhibitions and corporate off-sites. The platform instantly sets up buy-in and demos, captures visitors' analytics, and sets them up in cold, warm and hot leads for marketers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India and with operations in Newark, US, Hubilo has 50+ professionals engaged in planning and executing events of the highest standards across the globe.

For free demo and more, visit https://hubilo.com/

For editorial queries, contact: media@businesshubindia.in

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubilo-brings-its-one-of-a-kind-experiential-cloud-based-virtual-event-platform-to-us-sets-up-operations-center-in-newark-301107665.html

SOURCE Hubilo