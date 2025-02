HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

HUBER+SUHNER receives validation of its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets by SBTi



10.02.2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST



10.02.2025 For the second time, HUBER+SUHNER submitted greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction targets for validation to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), acknowledging its responsibility to address climate change. The validated 2030 and 2050 targets put the company on a trajectory towards net-zero. As early as 2016, HUBER+SUHNER committed to a science-based GHG reduction target in Scope 1+2 (operational emissions) with the SBTi. The company, which is fully on track to reach these initial targets in 2025, is pleased to announce that its newly submitted 2030 and 2050 targets received official validation from the SBTi in early January 2025.



HUBER+SUHNER’s near-team target for the next five years is to reduce absolute emissions in Scope 1+2 by 55 % from a 2023 baseline, and by 25 % in Scope 3 (emissions that arise in the upstream and downstream value chain). Its long-term target is to maintain an absolute reduction of 90 % of all emissions by 2050. The new targets were endorsed by the Executive Group Management and the Board of Directors.



The company’s commitment to sustainability is integral to its strategy. Sustainability is embedded into innovative business solutions in order to meet climate and resource use targets. In the 2024 Non-financial Report, published as part of the Annual Report on 11 March 2025, a comprehensive report on climate-related risks, aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, will be issued for the first time. The Non-financial Report 2024 will be submitted for approval to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 2 April 2025 in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations, Article 964c CO.



HUBER+SUHNER climate transition plan



This media release can be found at https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/newsroom/company-news/news-ad-hoc-news and is also available in German. The German version is binding. Media release as PDF Link HUBER+SUHNER AG

Christiane Jelinek

Head Corporate Communications

Tumbelenstrasse 20

8330 Pfäffikon ZH

Switzerland



+41 44 952 25 60

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

hubersuhner.com

End of Media Release