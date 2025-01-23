HUBER+SUHNER increases order intake and sales in 2024

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’208 0.8%  SPI 16’267 0.7%  Dow 44’157 0.3%  DAX 21’254 1.0%  Euro 0.9433 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’206 0.8%  Gold 2’752 -0.1%  Bitcoin 92’918 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9065 0.0%  Öl 78.8 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278Novartis1200526Geberit3017040Temenos1245391VAT31186490
Top News
Das mögen McDonald's Mitarbeiter an ihren Kunden nicht
Erste Schätzungen: ConocoPhillips stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Auch Investmentlegenden machen Fehler: Diese Investments hat Peter Lynch verpasst
PUMA-Aktie sackt ab: Unteres Ende der EBIT-Prognose erreicht
dormakaba-Aktie wird in Berenbergs Top-Picks aufgenommen - Transformationsprogramm im Fokus
Suche...

Huber + Suhner Aktie [Symbol: HUBN / Valor: 3038073]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.01.2025 06:45:15

HUBER+SUHNER increases order intake and sales in 2024

Huber + Suhner
76.62 CHF 1.23%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
HUBER+SUHNER increases order intake and sales in 2024

23-Jan-2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - 23.01.2025

Good sales momentum in Industry and Communication segments in second half – Decline in Transportation segment due to weak demand in the automotive market

Order intake and net sales in 2024 (unaudited)

In CHF million

2024
 

2023
 

Change
in %

Order intake Group

908.0

821.4

10.5

Industry segment

306.1

258.1

18.6

Communication segment

343.2

283.4

21.1

Transportation segment

258.7

279.9

(7.6)

Net sales Group

893.9

851.1

5.0

Industry segment

276.7

285.3

(3.0)

Communication segment

353.6

280.3

26.1

Transportation segment

263.6

285.5

(7.6)

 

In a challenging economic environment, HUBER+SUHNER saw solid growth in order intake and sales in 2024. The positive development was mainly due to the good momentum in the Communication segment as well as successes in the aerospace and defense growth initiative within the Industry segment. Overall, the Group proved resilient thanks to its balanced diversification and focus on attractive growth initiatives.

Order intake increased by 10.5 % year-on-year to CHF 908.0 million, while net sales rose by 5.0 % to CHF 893.9 million. Adjusted for currency, copper price and portfolio effects, sales growth was even at 6.4 % compared to 2023.

Industry segment catches up in second half

The Industry segment made headway in the second half of 2024, resulting in significantly higher order intake and only slightly lower net sales than in the previous year. The aerospace and defense growth initiative recorded an increase in both orders and sales, as the subsegment benefits from rising defense spending and continued investments in commercial satellite programmes. Higher orders were also achieved in all other subsegments, but did not consistently lead to an increase in sales. In particular, sales in the high power charging subsegment have not yet followed the recovery in orders.

Communication segment with strong contribution to overall development

The Communication segment recorded double-digit percentage growth in order intake and net sales, making a significant contribution to the Group's overall development. This was mainly due to a major project to expand the mobile communications infrastructure in India and successes in the data center growth initiative thanks to investments in artificial intelligence (AI). The subsegments communication equipment manufacturers components and fixed access network also generated higher orders compared to 2023 – despite weak global demand in the communications market, which continued through 2024. 

Transportation segment sees decline due to weak demand in the automotive market

Following the good prior-year result, the Transportation segment posted lower order intake and net sales due to the development of the automotive subsegment. The sluggish demand for commercial electric vehicles (EVs) was reflected in the respective growth initiative, while progress in the ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) business was slower than expected. In contrast, the larger railway subsegment developed positively, closing 2024 with a slight increase in orders and sales. In this market, HUBER+SUHNER saw good demand in the rail communications growth initiative.

Guidance for 2024 confirmed
Having achieved organic sales growth for 2024 at Group level as anticipated, HUBER+SUHNER continues to confirm its guidance of 9.0–10.5 % for the operating profit margin for the full year.

As part of the publication of the Annual Report, the detailed financial results will be presented at the media and analysts’ conference on 11 March 2025.

This media release can also be found under
www.hubersuhner.com/en/newsroom/company-news/news-ad-hoc-news
The definition of Alternative Performance Measures is available under www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/investors/publications

This media release is also available in German. The German version is binding.

Further calendar dates  
11 March 2025 Publication of Annual Report 2024, media and analysts’ conference on fiscal year 2024
2 April 2025 Annual General Meeting (Rapperswil SG)
19 August 2025 Half-year results 2025, media and analysts’ webcast
21 October 2025 Order intake and net sales (9 months)

 

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives – even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.

 

HUBER+SUHNER AG
Christiane Jelinek
Head Corporate Communications
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland

+41 44 952 25 60
pressoffice@hubersuhner.com
hubersuhner.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: HUBER+SUHNER AG
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland
Internet: www.hubersuhner.com
ISIN: CH0030380734
Valor: 3038073
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2073045

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2073045  23-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073045&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Huber + Suhner AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten