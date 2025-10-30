Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.10.2025 22:58:22

Hub Group Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $28.55 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $23.60 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hub Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.8 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to $934.49 million from $986.89 million last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.55 Mln. vs. $23.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $934.49 Mln vs. $986.89 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.90 Full year revenue guidance: $3.6 - $3.7 Bln