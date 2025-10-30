Hub Group Aktie 443757 / US4433201062
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
30.10.2025 22:58:22
Hub Group Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $28.55 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $23.60 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Hub Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.8 million or $0.49 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to $934.49 million from $986.89 million last year.
Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $28.55 Mln. vs. $23.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $934.49 Mln vs. $986.89 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.90 Full year revenue guidance: $3.6 - $3.7 Bln
Nachrichten zu Hub Group Inc.
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Hub Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25