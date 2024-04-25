Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Hub Group Aktie [Valor: 443757 / ISIN: US4433201062]
25.04.2024 23:21:54

Hub Group Inc. Announces Fall In Q1 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $27.1 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $61.8 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.1% to $999.5 million from $1.15 billion last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $27.1 Mln. vs. $61.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $999.5 Mln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 to $2.25 Full year revenue guidance: $4.3 to $4.7 bln

