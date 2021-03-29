SMI 11’117 0.2%  SPI 14’036 0.2%  Dow 33’073 1.4%  DAX 14’749 0.9%  Euro 1.1066 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’867 0.9%  Gold 1’728 -0.2%  Bitcoin 51’741 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9395 0.1%  Öl 63.3 -1.6% 

29.03.2021 07:25:00

HUAWEI Video Celebrates One Year of Streaming with Anniversary Campaign and Launch of New Content

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI Video, the video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platform by Huawei, is looking to celebrate its first-year anniversary with its fans in Singapore. In conjunction with its anniversary, the streaming platform today announced the launch of its limited-time 'HUAWEI Video Turns 1' contest, where users in Singapore can compete to win Huawei's latest products and free subscription to its service.

HUAWEI Video, the video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platform by Huawei, is looking to celebrate its first-year anniversary with its fans in Singapore. In conjunction with its anniversary, the streaming platform today announced the launch of its limited-time ‘HUAWEI Video Turns 1’ contest, where users in Singapore can compete to win Huawei’s latest products and free subscription to its service. (PRNewsfoto/Huawei Mobile Services)

Since launching its all-in-one video streaming app on March 2020, HUAWEI Video has become one of the fastest-growing video streaming services in Asia Pacific. The app, which comes pre-installed on HUAWEI devices, offers an extensive library of video content for its users – ranging from child-friendly content, to dramas, movies, documentaries, as well as concerts. Currently available across six markets in the Asia Pacific region, including Hong Kong (China), Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, the platform is also set to launch in Indonesia later this year.

"The growth of HUAWEI Video in the past year shows that there is a huge demand for streaming content in Asia and we are committed to delivering quality content through our curation and new partnerships," said the Director of Huawei Asia Pacific Consumer Cloud Service, Shane Shan.

HUAWEI Video Announces Exciting New Content and Deals

Ahead of its one-year anniversary, the streaming platform has announced the addition of exciting simulcast content such as the hit Chinese reality series Sisters Season 2 from MangoTV, and TVB Drama Beauty and The Boss. The app also features popular content such as The World of the Married from dimsum entertainment, A Quest to Heal from Mediacorp as well as Say Yes to the Dress from Discovery.

In conjunction with the celebration, HUAWEI Video is also launching the 'HUAWEI Video Turns 1' contest exclusively to all HUAWEI Video users in Singapore, starting from now to 4 April 2021. Users can complete different tasks and earn chances to spin the lucky draw wheel to win HUAWEI prizes such as HUAWEI devices and HUAWEI Video subscription package.

For more information on the contest, please visit: https://bit.ly/3vQdpyF 

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services

Superwahljahr in Deutschland: neben der Bundestagswahl am 26.September 2021 stehen bzw. standen einige Landtags- und Kommunalwahlen im deutschen Wahlkalender. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wirft er einen Blick auf die ersten Landtagswahlen in Baden-Württemberg und Rheinland-Pfalz. Ob die Coronapolitik, die grösste Rolle spielt, warum aus der «Virusangst» eher eine «Existenzangst» geworden ist, welche Auswirkung auf die Börse zu erwarten wären, sollte es zu einem Regierungswechsel kommen, erörtert Alexander Berger weiter.

Deutschland im Superwahljahr – Wie beeinflusst Politik die Börse? | BX Swiss TV

