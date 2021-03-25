SMI 11’067 -0.3%  SPI 13’980 -0.3%  Dow 32’420 0.0%  DAX 14’610 -0.4%  Euro 1.1057 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’833 0.1%  Gold 1’734 0.4%  Bitcoin 49’295 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9360 0.2%  Öl 64.2 6.4% 
25.03.2021 03:26:00

HUAWEI Video Celebrates One Year of Streaming with Anniversary Campaign and Launch of New Content

MANILA, Philippines, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI Video, the video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platform by Huawei, is looking to celebrate its first-year anniversary with its fans in Philippines. In conjunction with its anniversary, the streaming platform today announced the launch of its limited-time 'HUAWEI Video Turns 1' campaign where users in Philippines can enjoy special treats such as Huawei's latest products and free subscription to its service.

Since launching its all-in-one video streaming app on March 2020, HUAWEI Video has become one of the fastest-growing video streaming services in Asia Pacific. The app, which comes pre-installed on HUAWEI devices, offers an extensive library of video content for its users – ranging from child-friendly content, to dramas, movies, documentaries, as well as concerts. Currently available across six markets in the Asia Pacific region, including Hong Kong (China), Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, the platform is also set to launch in Indonesia later this year.

"The growth of HUAWEI Video in the past year shows that there is a huge demand for streaming content in Asia and we are committed to delivering quality content through our curation and new partnerships," said the Director of Huawei Asia Pacific Consumer Cloud Service, Shane Shan.

HUAWEI Video Announces Exciting New Content and Deals

Ahead of its one-year anniversary, the streaming platform has announced the addition of new local content from ABS-CBN, such as Can't Help Falling in Love and My Exs and Whys, as well as exciting simulcast content such as the hit Chinese reality series Sisters Season 2 from MangoTV, and TVB Drama Beauty and The Boss. The app also features popular content like CJ E&M's What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, A Quest to Heal from Mediacorp and Say Yes to the Dress from Discovery.

In conjunction with the celebration, HUAWEI Video is also launching the 'HUAWEI Video Turns 1' campaign exclusively to all HUAWEI Video users in Philippines, starting from now to 4 April 2021. Users can complete different tasks within the app and enjoy special treats such as HUAWEI devices and HUAWEI Video subscription package.

For more information on the contest, please visit: https://bit.ly/3cWbUXj 

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services

