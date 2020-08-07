07.08.2020 13:38:00

Huawei Users Get Gifts to Celebrate Motorball Launch on AppGallery

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining the fast-paced nature of racing games with the excitement of soccer, Motorball by Noodlecake Studios, is now available on AppGallery. In celebration of the launch, Huawei is gifting players 550 gems that can be used for in-game purchases on AppGallery  between now and 13 September 2020 In Motorball, players engage in exhilarating 1v1 vehicular soccer matches using wind-up toy cars. Players can climb to the top of the leaderboards by pitting their skills in real-time against opponents from around the world across platforms. Each match is played from a top-down perspective and will introduce a variety of power-ups, from water gun to sticky goo, that can provide the last-minute advantage needed to decide the game.

With match rewards, players can unlock cosmetics for their car to bring their ride to the next level. Motorball also boasts a plethora of customization options, from car variants to paint jobs to decals boost trails, users will get to truly design a car that can best represent them. Users can further modify their Speed, Boost, Acceleration and Control stats that best fits their game style.

The game has an emotes feature which allows players to express themselves and let their opponents know how they truly feel at any moment. To further enhance the community experience, the game allows players to share their replays with friends as well as watch other pro gamers play live with the in-game video feature, Motorball TV.

"We have been working diligently on Motorball for a few years now and can't wait for our fans and players to experience the magic that is this game. We are thrilled to launch on AppGallery and are confident that the platform will do its best to provide a good experience for Motorball and its players."

"As part of our launch campaign with AppGallery, we are pleased to announce that the platform is offering an exclusive gift package to gamers to kickstart their Motorball journey," said Jordan Schidlowsky, CEO at Noodlecake Studios.

Integrated with Huawei's IAP Kit, players will also have the option to make in-app purchases to further enhance their gaming experience.

As one of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery has over 460 million users and is available in more than 170 countries and regions. AppGallery is committed to providing users with the best app download experience and is doing so by actively reaching out to developers of popular apps and inviting them to join AppGallery. To date, AppGallery has aggregated a remarkable catalogue of apps across 18 diverse categories, including games, news, social media, and more.

Visit AppGallery now to download Motorball. For more information, please visit https://consumer.huawei.com/en/mobileservices/appgallery/

https://forums.developer.huawei.com/forumPortal/en/home?fid=0101246461018590361.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225443/Huawei_AppGallery.jpg  

