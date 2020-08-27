Huawei-Philippine Basketball Association Presents '3-Point Shootout Virtual Tournament'

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced today its team-up with Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) to present the inaugural 'PBA 3-Point Shootout Virtual Tournament' for PBA players to compete for a good cause supporting the frontliners. The tournament is happening online starting from 28 August until 27 November 2020 through the 'Basketball Slam' app, the official basketball gaming app of PBA downloadable from HUAWEI AppGallery.

Each PBA team will nominate two players for a total of 24 players to contend each other. The tournament will take place online from the safety of their homes in a full-court mobile basketball gameplay.

The nominated players will be given five rounds to score as many points as possible with a time limit of 90 seconds at each round where a series of elimination will occur. Round One will kick off with 24 players challenging one another to qualify for Round Two where only 12 players will remain. At the Grand Finale, the top two players will battle against each other to emerge as Final Champion.

At the end of the campaign, the winner of the tournament can nominate a beneficiary charity organization to receive the tournament prize incentive of PHP 250,000.

All of the virtual plays will be streamed on www.pba.ph and Cignal TV, starting from 28 August and 29 October respectively.

Exclusive PBA Merchandises and Huawei Gifts Up for Grabs

The one-of-a-kind Basketball Slam app features an online basketball league where users can choose their favourite PBA basketball stars with real stats and abilities to play against each other.

Active players who downloaded Basketball Slam app from AppGallery and made in-app purchases (IAP) will be eligible to join the social media contest to win PBA merchandises.

Besides, Five PBA games from the popular Season 42 will be available free of charge on HUAWEI Video app starting from October onward. HUAWEI Video users will also stand a chance to win a slew of gift items from both Huawei and PBA. Users can enter the contest by voting for their favourite matches via HUAWEI Video. The participant can vote once a day and receive one lucky draw daily.

Users can visit HUAWEI Mobile Services Official Fan Page for more campaign updates.

