SMI 11’511 0.4%  SPI 14’836 0.3%  Dow 34’577 -0.1%  DAX 15’633 0.2%  Euro 1.0958 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’079 -0.2%  Gold 1’871 -1.9%  Bitcoin 35’035 3.8%  Dollar 0.9034 0.6%  Öl 71.4 0.2% 
04.06.2021 03:00:00

Huawei Mobile Services Repeats BSI Information Security and Privacy Certification

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has once again received the four globally authoritative certifications on information security and privacy protection -- ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27018, ISO/IEC 27701, CSA STAR -- from the British Standards Institution (BSI).

HMS had previously obtained the certifications in 2020, while in 2021 the BSI has extended its recognition to cover an additional five products. Currently, a total of 18 HMS products, including HUAWEI AppGallery, Themes, Petal Search, Petal Map and more in Asia Pacific markets such as Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand have obtained the BSI certifications.

ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27018, and ISO/IEC 27701 are globally authoritative certification standards, widely accepted and applied in the fields of information security management, public cloud personal information protection, and privacy information management. CSA STAR is a globally recognized cloud security management system certification that is widely used.

HMS regards privacy protection as fundamental to product design, and consistently offers trusted and secure services, by implementing leading digital security capabilities and applying a Privacy by Design concept. HMS will continue to spare no effort in safeguarding users' personal information and bolstering privacy, while working with developers and partners to create an open, innovative, and mutually beneficial mobile app ecosystem.

For more information about the certifications, please visit https://consumer.huawei.com/en/privacy/certification.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

03.06.21 Weekly-Hits: Fusionen und Übernahmen – Volltreffer im Themenindex / Luxusaktien – Ein schickes Trio
03.06.21 Halbleiter – das Nervensystem der Digitalisierung?
02.06.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte führen DAX auf neuen Rekordstand
02.06.21 SMI steigt erstmals über 11.500 Punkte
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie schliesst fester: Credit Suisse wurde offenbar bereits vor einem Jahr wegen Greensill-Fonds gewarnt
40'000-Dollar-Marke greifbar: Bitcoin auf Erholungskurs
ams-Aktionäre lehnen an GV Vergütungsbericht ab - Aktie volatil
SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Dow letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich mit schwacher Tendenz aus dem Handel
Roche-Genussschein schliesst nach Downgrade durch SocGen im Plus
Bitcoin-Alternative Chia Coin: Grüner Coin löst Boom bei Festplatten und SSDs aus
Sonova-Aktie kaum bewegt: Sonova startet Aktienrückkauf am Freitag
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie mit Abschlägen: Zürcher Regierung will zwei Pisten verlängern
Achiko-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Achiko integriert Coronatest Aptamex auf die Teman Sehat-App
Apple-Aktie schlussendlich in Rot: Geschäft über Apples App Store wuchs 2020 um ein Viertel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit