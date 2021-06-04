Huawei Mobile Services Repeats BSI Information Security and Privacy Certification

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has once again received the four globally authoritative certifications on information security and privacy protection -- ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27018, ISO/IEC 27701, CSA STAR -- from the British Standards Institution (BSI).

HMS had previously obtained the certifications in 2020, while in 2021 the BSI has extended its recognition to cover an additional five products. Currently, a total of 18 HMS products, including HUAWEI AppGallery, Themes, Petal Search, Petal Map and more in Asia Pacific markets such as Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand have obtained the BSI certifications.

ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27018, and ISO/IEC 27701 are globally authoritative certification standards, widely accepted and applied in the fields of information security management, public cloud personal information protection, and privacy information management. CSA STAR is a globally recognized cloud security management system certification that is widely used.

HMS regards privacy protection as fundamental to product design, and consistently offers trusted and secure services, by implementing leading digital security capabilities and applying a Privacy by Design concept. HMS will continue to spare no effort in safeguarding users' personal information and bolstering privacy, while working with developers and partners to create an open, innovative, and mutually beneficial mobile app ecosystem.

