Huawei Leads the Digital PV World at Vietnam ETE 2019

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam ETE 2019 attracts the participation of the leading domestic and international enterprises on the field of supplying Electrical Equipment and Green Power Products. Huawei, a leading global ICT and network energy provider, showcases its innovative Utility-scale, Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and Residential Smart PV Solution, as well as FusionSolar 6.0 Smart PV Solution for optimal LCOE at this Expo.

Digital PV Solution for Optimal LCOE

Huawei demonstrates its leading FusionSolar 6.0 Smart PV Solution that cover utility-scale scenario. The solution thoroughly integrates digital information technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with photovoltaics.

Comparing to the traditional solution, FusionSolar Smart PV Solution with multi-MPPT makes yields increased by over 2% based on the real projects. The latest SUN2000-185KTL equipped 9 MPPTs, which could effectively reduce string mismatch and increase the yield.

New generated Smart I-V Curve Diagnosis 3.0 redefines the smart O&M (operation and maintenance) of PV plant. It takes only 15 minutes to scan a 100 MW PV plant and automatically generate a detection report covering 14 types of faults. The solution applies to a wide variety of PV scenarios, such as large-scale ground, distributed, and residential PV plants. This greatly improves the O&M efficiency of PV plants in the entire life cycle and reduces the O&M cost.

Digital PV Solution for Ultimate Safety & Better Experience

At this event, SUN2000 5-20KTL Three Phase Inverter & 375W-P2 2nd Generation Optimizer Solution attaches audiences' attention. It will be applied for residential as well as small scale commercial and industry rooftop scenarios.

The smart inverters with Hisilicon chipset inside, which called digital turbo technology allows inverter communicated with optimizer much faster and more reliable than ever before. Huawei AFCI (Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter) can detect and confirm DC arcing precisely, inverter rapidly shutdown within 2 seconds and Zero-export to guarantee the safety of PV owners.

Bruce Li, Regional Director of Huawei Smart PV Business APAC, said: "Huawei Smart PV is committed to bringing digital to every organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Vietnam is an essential market with huge potential in renewable energy. Huawei will continue to provide the more competitive products and solutions to our customers to gain higher benefits and returns."

About Huawei:

Huawei is a leading global ICT and network energy solutions provider, currently providing network energy products and solutions in over 170 countries, serving more than three billion people around the world. Huawei innovatively integrates digital information technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, and cloud computing, with PV technology, to promote industry-leading smart PV solutions for utility-scale, commercial and residential scenarios. Based on reports released by global consultancy IHS Markit, Huawei was ranked No.1 globally in inverter shipments for four consecutive years, from 2015 to 2018. For more information, please visit: solar.huawei.com.

