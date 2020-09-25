25.09.2020 05:02:00

Huawei Launches the FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA Solution for Enterprise Digital Transformation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2020, Huawei has released the FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA solution. Guests from SAP, Intel, and SUSE have attended the launch event and delivered speeches on their innovative journey with Huawei throughout the years, as well as future expectations of joint projects.

The Huawei FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA solution, consisting of the x86-based proprietary FusionServer Pro series and the SAP HANA in-memory database, features high performance, high reliability and smooth expansion, empowering enterprises to scoop data values in time for more business opportunities. The next-generation FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 houses four 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, with 48 DDR4 DIMMs, 11 PCIe 3.0 slots, and up to twenty-five 2.5-inch drives for local storage, and runs on the Intel® Optane™ persistent memory (PMem) 200 series to provide superior computing power, larger memory capacity, and more flexible configuration.

The Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 server, which has been SAP HANA tailored data center integration (TDI) technically validated and SAP HANA Appliance and SUSE YES certified in July and August 2020, is a new member to the Huawei FusionServer Pro family with SAP HANA solutions. Initiating the cooperation with SAP since 2012, Huawei has accumulated ample experiences with SAP HANA solutions. The Huawei SAP HANA solutions are currently applied in more than 25 industries, including manufacturing, energy, retail, finance, transportation, and education.

With the popularization of technologies such as 5G, AI, and IoT, mounting demands for data processing are only to be expected. Huawei will continue to cooperate with its partners, such as Intel, SAP, and SUSE, and launch innovative and competitive products and solutions with higher performance and quality, leading the global digital wave and facilitating enterprise digital transformation. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280694/image_5003652_29445765.jpg  

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 531.00
-0.19 %
SGS 2’430.00
-0.25 %
ABB 23.12
-0.52 %
Swisscom 498.40
-0.52 %
Roche Hldg G 331.80
-0.75 %
LafargeHolcim 41.26
-1.69 %
Lonza Grp 566.40
-1.73 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.90
-1.95 %
CS Group 8.91
-2.15 %
UBS Group 9.97
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
24.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - 24% p.a. Coupon mit Apple, Bank of America, United Health - in CHF
24.09.20
Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Aufgehellte Aussichten / US-Fastfoodketten – Ein schmackhaftes Trio
22.09.20
Magnesium – Abundant and Cheap or a Strategic Blindspot?
22.09.20
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
22.09.20
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
21.09.20
Schroders: Welche Auswirkungen hätte eine Präsidentschaft von Joe Biden auf Investitionen in den Klimaschutz?
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: Von welchem US-Wahlergebnis Tesla profitiert - und von welchem nicht
Bundesregierung hebt Landeverbot für Flüge aus Iran auf
Meyer Burger schliesst Rückzahlung von Wandelanleihe 2014-2020 ab
Tesla-Aktie steigt: Klage gegen US-Strafzölle auf Importe aus China eingereicht
Airbus-Aktie im Sinkflug: Delta will offenbar 40 Airbus-Auslieferungen verschieben
Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Lufthansa will Corona-Schnelltests für Passagiere anbieten - Aktie im Sinkflug
Vifor-Aktie sackt ab nach durchwachsenen Daten aus Ferinject-Studie
JPMorgan will wegen Manipulationsvorwürfen offenbar eine Milliarde Dollar zahlen - Aktie tiefer
Euro fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Juli - aber zum Franken stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen. Die Wall Street unternahm einen Erholungsversuch. In Asien waren am Donnerstag die Bären am Steuer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB