Huawei Helps E-Commerce Platform Realise Mobile Potential with Brand New Petal Merchant Centre

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During eTail Asia, the virtual summit & expo for Asia's leading participants in e-commerce and digital marketing, Huawei Mobile Services' (HMS) native search engine – Petal Search, introduced the new Petal Merchant Centre (PMC), a platform designed to support e-commerce business innovation and growth.

The PMC is a one-stop online product launch and management platform for e-commerce partners to configure how products from their websites will be appeared in the Petal Search engine, aiming to optimise user experience and unleash the full potential of mobile shopping.

"The launch of PMC shows our commitment to strengthen cooperation with global and local partners and deliver the best available channel to fit their mobile business strategy," said Shane Shan, Director of APAC Huawei Consumer Cloud Service. "The PMC is equipped with a series of e-commerce tools to streamline the management process and boost productivity. Besides, the platform is also supported by data-backed tools and analysis to help e-commerce partners better organise their product information and insights to improve sales performances."

Petal Merchant Centre – a Streamlined Service for E-commerce Platforms and their Customers

The new PMC offers a range of easy-to-use e-commerce service functions for partners to upload product information, manage product status, as well as monitor overall performance and click-through rates all under one roof. The platform supports structured data access, and the partners can pick and choose tools that work best for specific scenarios and development goals, making the PMC service truly customised.

Besides, PMC is also an AI algorithms-backed system that enables partners to leverage the benefits of advanced machine learning functions such as computer vision (CV), disambiguation, and tag mining effortlessly.

Petal Merchant Centre Focuses on Effective, Targeted Approach to Marketing

PMC provides a compelling digital environment for partners to find and engage with target audiences. With the new 'Shopping Ads' functionality, e-commerce partners can now place product advertisements through Petal Search's 'Image Search'. The Shopping Ads target consumers based on user behaviour data to ensure the ad messages reach the right audiences in a cost-efficient manner.

Retail merchants can also use PMC as a tool to monitor product feed exposure and click-through rates in real-time, providing businesses with accurate dynamic data based on Petal Search's users browsing behaviour.

In addition to the effortless registration and improved customer experience, PMC also provides partners the access to HMS's more than 730 million global users. This is made possible through Huawei's '1+8+N' strategy, which creates a fully connected smart ecosystem across Huawei mobile devices and apps, including smartphones, Huawei Visions, tablets and more, to offers businesses multiple entry-points to boost their product visibilities further.

E-commerce partners can now register with PMC through https://unibox.petalsearch.com/shopping/index.html, by simply verifying their product website online, creating a product feed, and then reacting to real-time content API updates.

Petal Search is the native search engine by HMS. The app elevates user experience by introducing more search categories, including apps, news, images and more. To learn more about Petal Search, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/mobileservices/search/

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services