25.02.2020 02:33:00

Huawei Empowers the All-Scenario Device Ecosystem with Huawei Mobile Services

BARCELONA, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) today hosted the Product and Strategy Virtual launch inBarcelona, Spain, during which it announced a series of new 5G products and strategy, including the HUAWEI Mate Xs, a flagship that is testament to Huawei's commitment to its all-scenario ecosystem.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group introduced HUAWEI Mate Xs

During the keynote, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, shared the latest growth milestones that Huawei has achieved with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and introduced HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei's official app distribution platform. He remarked: "Huawei will remain committed to the All-scenario Seamless AI Life strategy. We will continue investing into our edge technologies including chipsets, 5G communications, mobile AI, operating systems, cameras and audio-visual solutions so as to build out our long-term competitive advantages. We are also eager to work with developers globally to catalyse the growth of the all-scenario ecosystem. Together with them, we will elevate the all-scenario experience and take it to new heights."

In the fully-connected, intelligent world, Huawei is committed to enriching the smart app experience on its all-scenario devices. As the services and content library continues to expand, HMS will deliver a more connected experience on Huawei devices, allowing users to seamlessly access multiple devices with a single HUAWEI ID.

HUAWEI AppGallery: Top 3 Application Store Worldwide

The new HUAWEI Mate Xs is a powerful showcase of the capabilities of HMS. The foldable display on the HUAWEI Mate Xs lends itself to a range of common scenarios such as work, media entertainment, gaming and more. It is pre-loaded with a series of HMS apps, such as HUAWEI AppGallery, which provides rich, localised content to consumers in over 170 countries/regions.  HUAWEI AppGallery is dedicated to foldable devices, where users will find apps that are optimised to take full advantage of the novel form factor.

HMS Goes Globally

Powering seamless connectivity, HMS plays a critical role in accelerating the realisation of Huawei's "1+8+N" All-scenario Seamless AI Life strategy. Developers are welcome to be part of this ecosystem, and together with Huawei, cultivate an intelligent ecosystem that empowers global consumers in the 5G era. 

About Huawei Consumer BG
Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 32 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huawei-empowers-the-all-scenario-device-ecosystem-with-huawei-mobile-services-301010311.html

SOURCE Huawei Consumer Business Group

Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

