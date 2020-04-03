HUAWEI CLOUD and ULearning offer free online learning and training solutions to education sector and businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI CLOUD and Singapore-based learning technology company, ULearning, jointly offer free online learning and training solutions to the education sector and businesses to enable continuity of learning and developing skills during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Singapore, the Ministry of Education (MOE) recently announced that institutes will have one day of home-based learning per week, as part of its social distancing measures to contain the local spread of the virus. The Ministry also expressed its awareness that it will have an impact on many parents and families, especially those without good home support.

HUAWEI CLOUD and ULearning are on a mission to drive the continuity and ubiquity of learning with the use of private teaching cloud systems. Their joint offering comprises free access to the ULearning Learning Management System (LMS) portal, functions and features such as campus virtualisation and multi-terminal access, and free user accounts for institute administrators, educators, and learners to access the tools across PCs and mobile devices, enabled by Huawei's all-in-one cloud solutions.

Christina Ng, Co-founder and General Manager of ULearning International, said that millions of students and educators have benefited from the free online learning solutions provided by ULearning and HUAWEI CLOUD since 2019, and ULearning LMS could allow teachers maintain the quality of interactions with students. "As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now ready to extend our experiences to help students worldwide mitigate learning disruption," remarked Christina.

"In Asia Pacific, HUAWEI CLOUD has been working with ULearning to provide stable online education services for educational institutions during the pandemic. In the healthcare sector, HUAWEI CLOUD AI Services helped a large number of hospitals quickly get virus test results. Free HUAWEI CLOUD services are available to help enterprises maintain business continuity. Enterprise will attach importance to and think more about business digitalization and intelligent upgrade, and HUAWEI CLOUD will provide support for them," said Roben Wang, President, HUAWEI CLOUD APAC.

In addition, ULearning LMS has been recognised by local academics for its latest technologies for enhanced and advanced learning experiences.

Dr. Teo Tee Hui, senior lecturer at Singapore University of Technology & Design's (SUTD) Science, Mathematics, Technology Cluster, pointed out, "ULearning is already equipped with AI technology such as facial recognition for auto-attendance and online examination. It is timely that we let learners experience the latest technologies to facilitate their learning and understanding, especially in the areas of AI and Cyberethics."

ULearning LMS is currently offered as part of a suite of infocomm technology (ICT) solutions available to address business continuity challenges arising from COVID-19, jointly curated by the Infocomm Media Development Authority ("IMDA") and SGTech. The offering is in support of the government's call for the Republic to upskill to stay on track with its long-term goal of transforming its economy.

Both offerings, to the education sector and businesses, are available as free license subscriptions for the first three months of usage. Interested users, institutes, and businesses can visit https://www.ulearning.asia/covid19-supportpackage/ for more information.

For more information of Huawei Cloud's solutions of fighting COVID-19, please visit at: https://activity.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/fight-covid-19.html

