HUAWEI CLOUD and Malaysia Ministry of Health Jointly Help Sungai Buloh Hospital by Providing AI Solution to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Malaysia has joined hands with the Malaysia Ministry of Health to contribute Huawei Cloud AI-assisted Diagnosis solution to Sungai Buloh Hospital to empower local medical personnel with AI capabilities by providing an AI solution for CT image analysis of possible COVID-19 patients.

The Huawei Cloud AI-assisted quantitative medical image analysis system, which was used to help handle the COVID-19 situation around the world, can analyze hundreds of CT images in seconds, precisely locating lesions, and doctors can now provide diagnosis results in just one minute. Huawei Cloud worked with HY medical (a Beijing-based startup focused on medical imaging through artificial intelligence) to develop an AI platform. The AI platform has been trained with 4,000+ confirmed COVID-19 patients' image data and can service as a "super doctor". It can analyze suspected contours of pneumonia from CT Chest DICOM images, and provide the probability that they represent COVID-19, to radiologist as a reference to help them screen suspected cases and make an appropriate diagnosis.

This follows the global announcement last week that Huawei Cloud will be providing free AI and cloud services as part of its international action plan to fight the pandemic affecting millions worldwide. At the hospital, Michael Yuan, CEO of Huawei Malaysia shared his thoughts, "This pandemic has triggered an unprecedented demand for digital health services worldwide. Malaysians are, now more than ever, compelled to step up to the platform of adopting digital transformation solutions in order to move forward, and as a result, accelerating their digital transformation journey. This is a cutting edge AI technology being used in the medical healthcare industry to support the health and well-being of Malaysians. Leveraging core cloud services, our solution enables early detection and early diagnosis of COVID-19 so that hospitals can swiftly identify infected patients for early quarantine and provide early treatment and more effectively fight the implications of the infection."

"Those at the frontline are faced with growing challenges each day, and while the Government has the ability to respond to needs, we need additional resources and support to curb this infection. On behalf of Sungai Buloh hospital, we express our utmost appreciation to Huawei Malaysia for this equipment that will help save lives, by greatly reducing the risk of infection and enabling medical personnel to perform their duties better and faster," said Dr Yun Sii Ing, Consultant Clinical Radiologist, Head of Department, Sungai Buloh Hospital.

During the handover ceremony yesterday at the Ministry of Health Putrajaya, Datuk Seri Dr. Adham bin Baba, the Health Minister,also expressed his gratitude to Huawei, saying, "In the age of technology, artificial intelligence is the next great frontier for healthcare services and Huawei Cloud has kindly offered to equip us with an AI-assisted diagnostic tool for CT scans, which I understand has been installed in Hospital Sungai Buloh, one of our major battlefronts. In addition to that, recognizing the importance of connectivity, Huawei has also assisted in enhancing the Wi-Fi capabilities of our center in Sungai Buloh through Wi-Fi 6."

The Huawei Cloud AI-assisted Diagnosis solution and its success in offering faster diagnosis will help pave the way for innovative technologies, and will enhance medical services in government hospitals across Malaysia. The solution aims to bring greater value to the industry, ultimately contributing to the development of a digital nation.

About HUAWEI CLOUD

HUAWEI CLOUD is committed to providing stable, secure, reliable, and sustainable cloud services to help organizations grow in the intelligent world.

SOURCE HUAWEI CLOUD