 HUAWEI AppGallery kickstarts the summer for Japan users with cashbacks and exciting prizes to be won | 23.04.21 | finanzen.ch
23.04.2021 04:03:00

HUAWEI AppGallery kickstarts the summer for Japan users with cashbacks and exciting prizes to be won

TOKYO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI AppGallery, the official app market for Huawei devices, today unveiled the Summer Cashback Deal as it looks to kickstart the summer fun. From 22 April to 21 May, 2021, users will enjoy a host of rewards including up to 50% of cashbacks from in-app purchases and gift packs on selected mobile games – with top spenders standing a chance to win exciting Huawei products such as the HUAWEI MatePad Pro, HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and HUAWEI Freelace.

From 22 April to 21 May 2021, enter HUAWEI AppGallery to join Summer Cashback Deal and enjoy up to 50% cashback from in-app purchases and exciting prizes.

The cashback promotion applies to all apps and games downloaded from AppGallery and pay through HUAWEI IAP. The cashback promotion will be separated into two tiers, new users will be entitled to 50% instant cashback on their first purchase – up to JPY 50,000, while regular users will enjoy 20% cashbacks on subsequent in-app purchases – up to 20 times a day. Upon making the purchase, users will receive their cashback rewards instantly via HUAWEI Coupons, valid for future purchases on the HUAWEI AppGallery.

Top Spender Rewards

Along with cashback rewards for their in-app purchases, AppGallery users will also be eligible to win exciting Huawei products through the top spender rewards. Winners will be announced within 30 days after the event ends on HMS official Twitter page, with the competition cut-off at 21 May 2021, 11:59pm local time.

The top 10 winners will receive premium prizes as listed below:

Top Spender Rewards

Leaderboard Position

Prize

1st

HUAWEI MatePad Pro

2nd

HUAWEI P40 Lite 5G

3rd

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3

4th to 10th 

HUAWEI Freelace

Mobile Gaming Giftpacks

Avid mobile gamers on the HUAWEI AppGallery will also receive complimentary gift packs during the campaign period. Available for selected apps, the promotion will include some of the most popular mobile gaming titles such as Lords Mobile, Summoners War, Gardenscapes, Mobile Royale and #Compass. The giftpacks is exclusively available for mobile gamers who downloaded the game via HUAWEI AppGallery. Users can view the claimed giftpacks from AppGallery's Gift Center.

The campaign begins on 22 April 2021 and will close at 21 May 2021. For more information on the HUAWEI AppGallery Summer Cashback Deal, you can visit https://bit.ly/3grx82A.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

