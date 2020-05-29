Huawei Announces the Next-Gen OceanStor Pacific Series, Setting a New Benchmark for Mass Data Storage

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced the worldwide launch of the next-generation mass storage system -- OceanStor Pacific Series. The series delivers efficient, cost-effective, and reliable services for AI, HPC, videos, and other mass data scenarios by breaking architectural, service, and performance boundaries, and leveraging uncompromised multi-protocol interworking, next-generation elastic EC algorithm, and a series of dedicated hardware. This series marks a new standard for future-oriented mass data storage, helping enterprises fully unleash data power in the intelligent age.

The fourth industrial revolution has made digital production the currency of modern business models. Digital production turns data into opportunities, then these opportunities into services, and finally into profits. With this new production factor, enterprises must find a way of cost-effectively collecting and storing different types of data such as structured data from core services and mass unstructured data from 5G, IoT, and UHD. Enterprises use AI technologies to analyze and process the massive amounts of data to convert data into knowledge and services, improving production efficiency.

Peter Zhou, President of Huawei Data Storage and Intelligent Vision Product Line, said, "Mass data will play an increasingly important role in enterprise digital transformation. Today, only 2% of global data is stored, and only 10% of the data is being mined for further value. Enterprises are facing insufficient capacity, data silos, and complex management when dealing with mass data. Our OceanStor Pacific Series is designed to answer these pain points, setting a new benchmark for efficient, economical, everlasting mass data storage, and helping us become the trusted choice for mass data."

Shang Haifeng, President of Huawei Mass Storage Domain, elaborated on Huawei's three strategic directions for mass data scenarios:

Leading technologies: Huawei builds a series of dedicated hardware and leverages software innovations such as multi-protocol interworking, efficient reduction algorithms, and multi-level reliability to meet scenario-specific needs.

Business innovations: Huawei leverages industry-leading data redundancy protection and reduction technologies to be the first industry player to promote the business model for available capacity. This model enables users to know exactly what they are getting from the start, helping lower procurement costs, TCO, and the usage threshold of mass storage.

Industry expertise: Driven by industry-specific requirements, Huawei constantly innovates its products, accelerates the digital transformation of enterprises, and unleashes data power.

Efficient, Economical, and Everlasting: The Trusted Choice for Mass Data

Huawei released its first generation of file storage in 2009 and has continuously invested in mass data storage ever since, ranking No. 1 in market share in China for four consecutive years. The OceanStor Pacific Series aims to become the trusted choice for mass data by fully utilizing years of know-how in software and hardware, and making groundbreaking innovations in efficiency, cost, and reliability.

Efficient: This series breaks the service boundary to implement uncompromised interworking of file, HDFS, and object protocols, addressing performance and semantic loss issues caused by traditional gateways. In autonomous driving R&D, one Huawei storage system streamlines data processing across different phases. Data does not need to be migrated between multiple storage systems, improving service processing efficiency by 25% and reducing space by 20%. By breaking the performance boundary, the next-generation file system supports bandwidth- and OPS-intensive applications, adapting to increasingly complex HPC loads.

Economical: This series breaks the architectural boundary with the innovative, high-reliability vNode mode along with the next-generation elastic EC technology. It yields a disk utilization of up to 93%, over 40% higher than the industry average, without compromising performance and reliability. Its brand-new node with high density and large capacity supports 120 disks in just a 5 U space with 2.67x density than general-purpose storage servers and 62.5% space reduction. Hot, warm, and cold data is automatically tiered onto SSDs, HDDs, and Blu-ray disks on demand, meaning that data can flow freely without intervention.

Everlasting: The series provides a four-level mechanism for data, devices, systems, and solutions to ensure high reliability. Its comprehensive sub-health detection and pre-processing identify fault risks before they occur. The OceanStor Pacific Series uses cross-cluster active-active and three-site multi-active DR mechanisms for cross-region DR, ensuring 24/7 online services of banking images, online videos, and other production applications.

Huawei OceanStor storage has been deployed in more than 150 countries for more than 12,000 customers in a variety of sectors, including carriers, finance, government, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation. Huawei OceanStor storage is the ideal choice for worldwide customers looking to store and process their service data.

--Ends--

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200528/2815733-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200528/2815733-1-b

SOURCE SHENZHEN HUAWEI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.