Huawei and More Than 30 Industry Partners Establish an Industry Alliance and an Industry Innovation Base for 5G Deterministic Networking

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 19 Shanghai, 5G Deterministic Networking Summit was successfully held. During the summit, Huawei and more than 30 industry partners jointly established an industry alliance and an industry innovation base on 5G deterministic networking. The establishment is aimed at continuously promoting consensus on industry development and ecosystem building, and accelerating the development of the 5G industry.

Differentiated and deterministic network service capabilities are the key to development of 5G industry applications. Huawei is the first in the industry to propose the idea of deterministic networking. By leveraging key technologies such as Cloud Native, distributed architecture, dynamic, intelligent Network Slicing, and heterogeneous ultra-performance MEC, the 5G deterministic networking adopts the "Single Cloud" to meet differentiated network requirements and deterministic SLA commitments across industries to ensure optimal user experience, promote industry innovation of applications, and enable thousands of industries.

Ms. Shi Jilin, President of the Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, delivered a speech on the establishment of the alliance: "5G means more possibilities for a digitalized industry, and 5G networks will provide a reliable, predictable network environment for industry applications to keep up with differentiated and deterministic requirements for the industries. The 5G deterministic networking industry alliance aims to unite industry partners to promote open collaboration between upstream and downstream partners, incubate best practices in industry applications, and promote healthy, sustainable development of the industries."

China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, and other industry partners, such as China Media Group, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Company, Country Garden Holdings, Guangzhou Public Transportation Group, and Haier, share their industry applications and practices, demonstrating a broad prospect and vitality of 5G applications in different industries.

Liu Yun Jie, the academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, commented: "Future networks will provide users with tens of billions of cross-time-and-space, secure, and intelligent connections and services. They will become an indispensable part of our social lives." The academician also called on industry partners to foster a platform based on the 5G deterministic networking industry alliance and industry innovation base, collaborate with one another to explore a win-win business model, and promote the development of future networks.

At the summit, Huawei and more than 30 industry partners jointly held an opening ceremony of the establishment of the 5G deterministic networking industry alliance and industry innovation base. The establishment of the alliance will open a new chapter for 5G development and accelerate the commercial deployment of 5G and industry applications. Working together, the alliance members will fully leverage the 5G differentiated and deterministic network capabilities as well as the industry innovation base to incubate more innovative 5G solutions and applications.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.google.com/+Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190701/2513632-1

SOURCE Huawei