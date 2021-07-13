SMI 12’082 0.8%  SPI 15’530 0.8%  Dow 34’996 0.4%  DAX 15’791 0.7%  Euro 1.0856 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’093 0.6%  Gold 1’807 -0.1%  Bitcoin 30’109 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9150 0.0%  Öl 75.2 -0.5% 
Huaneng Power International Aktie
13.07.2021

Huaneng Power International, Inc. Domestic Electricity Sold in the First Half of 2021 Increased by 20.80% Year-on-year

Huaneng Power International
13.80 USD -0.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

BEIJING, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its electricity sold in the first half of 2021.

According to the preliminary statistics, for the second quarter of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 102.917 billion kWh, representing an increase of 12.51% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 207.926 billion kWh, representing an increase of 20.80% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2021, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB418.81 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.52% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2021, the proportion of the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 61.09%, representing an increase of 11.20 percentage points over the same period last year.

The increase in the Company's electricity sold was mainly attributable to:

In the first half of 2021, the demand for electricity in the whole society has grown rapidly, driving the power generation to increase significantly year-on-year. Of the 26 regions in which the Company operates, 22 regions have achieved positive year-on-year growth in power generation, among which 10 regions including Guangdong, Chongqing, Fujian, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Shanghai have increased by more than 20%.

The electricity sold (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, is listed below:

 

Region

Electricity Sold

April to

June 2021

Change

January to

June 2021

Change

Heilongjiang Province

3.280

-7.73%

6.188

-2.23%

Coal-fired

2.926

-8.99%

5.512

-3.34%

Wind-power

0.317

4.81%

0.608

8.98%

PV

0.037

-1.35%

0.069

-1.02%

Jilin Province

2.452

-9.20%

4.718

-4.03%

Coal-fired

1.944

-15.75%

3.736

-11.16%

Wind-power

0.335

17.18%

0.667

24.43%

Hydro-power

0.017

-48.45%

0.017

-59.45%

PV

0.076

370.08%

0.139

337.33%

Biomass power

0.080

38.54%

0.160

56.61%

Liaoning Province

4.775

25.64%

8.975

18.14%

Coal-fired

4.600

108.32%

8.644

18.69%

Wind-power

0.120

10.55%

0.239

13.26%

Hydro-power

0.012

-1.12%

0.012

-35.20%

PV

0.043

-5.68%

0.080

-5.32%

Inner Mongolia

0.174

196.50%

0.241

126.80%

Wind-power

0.174

196.50%

0.241

126.80%

Hebei Province

2.610

-9.51%

5.376

2.64%

Coal-fired

2.469

-10.30%

5.104

2.59%

Wind-power

0.128

10.48%

0.250

6.88%

PV

0.013

-17.79%

0.023

-22.35%

Gansu Province

3.208

-0.14%

7.606

8.84%

Coal-fired

2.585

2.72%

6.339

9.75%

Wind-power

0.623

-10.45%

1.267

4.51%

Ningxia

0.007

-10.56%

0.011

-11.11%

PV

0.007

-10.56%

0.011

-11.11%

Beijing

1.732

-12.82%

4.090

4.85%

Coal-fired

0.00

——

0.648

3.60%

Combined Cycle

1.732

-12.82%

3.442

5.09%

Tianjin

1.242

20.02%

2.881

0.71%

Coal-fired

1.074

22.51%

2.233

2.11%

Combined Cycle

0.163

3.80%

0.640

-4.68%

PV

0.005

423.99%

0.007

348.16%

Shanxi Province

1.652

-2.91%

4.523

5.22%

Coal-fired

1.337

-10.76%

2.779

-3.89%

Combined Cycle

-100.00%

1.175

-2.06%

Wind-power

0.066

——

0.139

——

PV

0.248

52.99%

0.430

106.74%

Shandong Province

18.501

15.58%

37.892

15.29%

Coal-fired

17.883

14.58%

36.746

14.13%

Wind-power

0.386

78.25%

0.756

87.21%

PV

0.148

-19.18%

0.272

1.70%

Biomass power

0.084

——

0.119

——

Henan Province

5.423

3.64%

10.708

18.47%

Coal-fired

4.393

-4.80%

8.727

6.27%

Combined Cycle

0.070

-80.44%

0.090

-76.73%

Wind-power

0.953

274.28%

1.878

339.80%

PV

0.007

6.13%

0.013

4.10%

Jiangsu Province

10.193

21.65%

20.411

26.69%

Coal-fired

7.450

8.20%

15.339

16.96%

Combined Cycle

1.740

103.04%

2.952

70.74%

Wind-power

0.929

54.00%

1.987

64.22%

PV

0.074

123.38%

0.133

134.78%

Shanghai

4.452

16.05%

9.819

30.19%

Coal-fired

4.031

11.33%

9.190

33.96%

Combined Cycle

0.413

91.43%

0.614

-9.91%

PV

0.008

——

0.015

——

Chongqing

2.840

34.50%

6.505

58.02%

Coal-fired

2.204

25.59%

5.034

47.99%

Combined Cycle

0.572

92.27%

1.344

120.74%

Wind-power

0.063

8.32%

0.127

19.68%

Zhejiang Province

8.323

21.69%

14.838

31.67%

Coal-fired

7.932

19.45%

14.271

29.62%

Combined Cycle

0.375

105.88%

0.541

132.95%

PV

0.016

-4.53%

0.026

-4.83%

Hubei Province

3.696

3.92%

8.367

21.08%

Coal-fired

3.447

3.63%

7.895

22.10%

Wind-power

0.152

2.45%

0.331

9.68%

Hydro-power

0.092

20.72%

0.131

-0.49%

PV

0.006

-14.74%

0.010

-4.79%

Hunan Province

2.301

-0.99%

5.006

14.81%

Coal-fired

2.012

-0.67%

4.488

18.03%

Wind-power

0.168

-2.74%

0.343

5.21%

Hydro-power

0.109

-2.76%

0.155

-26.86%

PV

0.012

-12.00%

0.021

0.55%

Jiangxi Province

5.033

11.98%

10.187

18.35%

Coal-fired

4.692

11.35%

9.574

18.02%

Wind-power

0.243

5.59%

0.433

0.90%

PV

0.098

93.73%

0.180

171.66%

Anhui Province

1.241

2.38%

2.777

15.72%

Coal-fired

1.029

-8.40%

2.284

2.16%

Wind-power

0.174

140.34%

0.424

187.19%

Hydro-power

0.038

131.85%

0.069

316.71%

Fujian Province

4.646

22.00%

8.894

41.80%

Coal-fired

4.643

22.02%

8.888

41.83%

PV

0.003

-7.18%

0.006

1.65%

Guangdong Province

9.197

43.91%

16.371

70.22%

Coal-fired

7.963

25.25%

14.225

48.49%

Combined Cycle

1.228

4431.97%

2.134

7774.37%

PV

0.006

0.89%

0.012

8.57%

Guangxi

0.198

21.94%

0.383

37.51%

Combined Cycle

0.108

-2.80%

0.212

20.15%

Wind-power

0.091

74.53%

0.170

67.78%

Yunnan Province

2.278

-16.44%

5.327

24.99%

Coal-fired

2.153

-17.05%

5.056

28.63%

Wind-power

0.124

-5.01%

0.269

-17.88%

Hydro-power

0.001

141.89%

0.002

-54.37%

Guizhou Province

0.107

42.42%

0.178

13.32%

Wind-power

0.048

-5.46%

0.102

-22.71%

PV

0.059

141.46%

0.076

202.93%

Hainan Province

3.357

-0.56%

5.656

-6.80%

Coal-fired

3.112

-4.08%

5.260

-10.06%

Combined Cycle

0.164

128.27%

0.253

143.09%

Wind-power

0.017

-16.15%

0.039

-17.06%

Hydro-power

0.032

228.54%

0.049

183.00%

PV

0.031

5.61%

0.055

4.96%

Total

102.917

12.51%

207.926

20.80%

For the second quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.4% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 1.2 percentage points compared to the same period of last year. The accumulated power generation of Tuas Power for the first half year accounted for a market share of 20.5%, representing a decrease of 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company's newly added capacity are as follows:



(in MW)

Type

Controlled

generation capacity

Equity-based

generation capacity

Wind-power

48

48

PV

190

190

Total

238

238

In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the second quarter of 2021.

Based on the above, as of 30 June 2021, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 114,042 MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 99,891 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 114,042 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 99,891 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

For enquiries, please contact:
Huaneng Power International, Inc.                    
Ms. ZHU Tao / Ms. ZHAO Lin / Mr. CHEN Zhelu  
Tel:  (8610) 6608 6765 / 6322 6596 / 6322 6554
Fax: (8610) 6322 6888        
Email: zqb@hpi.com.cn

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited
Ms. Peri Yang / Ms. Lalay Zheng
Tel: (852) 3641 1332 / (852) 3970 22386
Fax: (852) 3102 0210
Email: hpi@wsfg.hk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huaneng-power-international-inc-domestic-electricity-sold-in-the-first-half-of-2021-increased-by-20-80-year-on-year-301332043.html

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.

﻿

