Huaneng Power International, Inc. Domestic Electricity Sold in the First Half of 2021 Increased by 20.80% Year-on-year

BEIJING, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its electricity sold in the first half of 2021.
According to the preliminary statistics, for the second quarter of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 102.917 billion kWh, representing an increase of 12.51% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 207.926 billion kWh, representing an increase of 20.80% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2021, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB418.81 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.52% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2021, the proportion of the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 61.09%, representing an increase of 11.20 percentage points over the same period last year.
The increase in the Company's electricity sold was mainly attributable to:
In the first half of 2021, the demand for electricity in the whole society has grown rapidly, driving the power generation to increase significantly year-on-year. Of the 26 regions in which the Company operates, 22 regions have achieved positive year-on-year growth in power generation, among which 10 regions including Guangdong, Chongqing, Fujian, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Shanghai have increased by more than 20%.
The electricity sold (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, is listed below:
Region
Electricity Sold
April to
June 2021
Change
January to
June 2021
Change
Heilongjiang Province
3.280
-7.73%
6.188
-2.23%
Coal-fired
2.926
-8.99%
5.512
-3.34%
Wind-power
0.317
4.81%
0.608
8.98%
PV
0.037
-1.35%
0.069
-1.02%
Jilin Province
2.452
-9.20%
4.718
-4.03%
Coal-fired
1.944
-15.75%
3.736
-11.16%
Wind-power
0.335
17.18%
0.667
24.43%
Hydro-power
0.017
-48.45%
0.017
-59.45%
PV
0.076
370.08%
0.139
337.33%
Biomass power
0.080
38.54%
0.160
56.61%
Liaoning Province
4.775
25.64%
8.975
18.14%
Coal-fired
4.600
108.32%
8.644
18.69%
Wind-power
0.120
10.55%
0.239
13.26%
Hydro-power
0.012
-1.12%
0.012
-35.20%
PV
0.043
-5.68%
0.080
-5.32%
Inner Mongolia
0.174
196.50%
0.241
126.80%
Wind-power
0.174
196.50%
0.241
126.80%
Hebei Province
2.610
-9.51%
5.376
2.64%
Coal-fired
2.469
-10.30%
5.104
2.59%
Wind-power
0.128
10.48%
0.250
6.88%
PV
0.013
-17.79%
0.023
-22.35%
Gansu Province
3.208
-0.14%
7.606
8.84%
Coal-fired
2.585
2.72%
6.339
9.75%
Wind-power
0.623
-10.45%
1.267
4.51%
Ningxia
0.007
-10.56%
0.011
-11.11%
PV
0.007
-10.56%
0.011
-11.11%
Beijing
1.732
-12.82%
4.090
4.85%
Coal-fired
0.00
——
0.648
3.60%
Combined Cycle
1.732
-12.82%
3.442
5.09%
Tianjin
1.242
20.02%
2.881
0.71%
Coal-fired
1.074
22.51%
2.233
2.11%
Combined Cycle
0.163
3.80%
0.640
-4.68%
PV
0.005
423.99%
0.007
348.16%
Shanxi Province
1.652
-2.91%
4.523
5.22%
Coal-fired
1.337
-10.76%
2.779
-3.89%
Combined Cycle
–
-100.00%
1.175
-2.06%
Wind-power
0.066
——
0.139
——
PV
0.248
52.99%
0.430
106.74%
Shandong Province
18.501
15.58%
37.892
15.29%
Coal-fired
17.883
14.58%
36.746
14.13%
Wind-power
0.386
78.25%
0.756
87.21%
PV
0.148
-19.18%
0.272
1.70%
Biomass power
0.084
——
0.119
——
Henan Province
5.423
3.64%
10.708
18.47%
Coal-fired
4.393
-4.80%
8.727
6.27%
Combined Cycle
0.070
-80.44%
0.090
-76.73%
Wind-power
0.953
274.28%
1.878
339.80%
PV
0.007
6.13%
0.013
4.10%
Jiangsu Province
10.193
21.65%
20.411
26.69%
Coal-fired
7.450
8.20%
15.339
16.96%
Combined Cycle
1.740
103.04%
2.952
70.74%
Wind-power
0.929
54.00%
1.987
64.22%
PV
0.074
123.38%
0.133
134.78%
Shanghai
4.452
16.05%
9.819
30.19%
Coal-fired
4.031
11.33%
9.190
33.96%
Combined Cycle
0.413
91.43%
0.614
-9.91%
PV
0.008
——
0.015
——
Chongqing
2.840
34.50%
6.505
58.02%
Coal-fired
2.204
25.59%
5.034
47.99%
Combined Cycle
0.572
92.27%
1.344
120.74%
Wind-power
0.063
8.32%
0.127
19.68%
Zhejiang Province
8.323
21.69%
14.838
31.67%
Coal-fired
7.932
19.45%
14.271
29.62%
Combined Cycle
0.375
105.88%
0.541
132.95%
PV
0.016
-4.53%
0.026
-4.83%
Hubei Province
3.696
3.92%
8.367
21.08%
Coal-fired
3.447
3.63%
7.895
22.10%
Wind-power
0.152
2.45%
0.331
9.68%
Hydro-power
0.092
20.72%
0.131
-0.49%
PV
0.006
-14.74%
0.010
-4.79%
Hunan Province
2.301
-0.99%
5.006
14.81%
Coal-fired
2.012
-0.67%
4.488
18.03%
Wind-power
0.168
-2.74%
0.343
5.21%
Hydro-power
0.109
-2.76%
0.155
-26.86%
PV
0.012
-12.00%
0.021
0.55%
Jiangxi Province
5.033
11.98%
10.187
18.35%
Coal-fired
4.692
11.35%
9.574
18.02%
Wind-power
0.243
5.59%
0.433
0.90%
PV
0.098
93.73%
0.180
171.66%
Anhui Province
1.241
2.38%
2.777
15.72%
Coal-fired
1.029
-8.40%
2.284
2.16%
Wind-power
0.174
140.34%
0.424
187.19%
Hydro-power
0.038
131.85%
0.069
316.71%
Fujian Province
4.646
22.00%
8.894
41.80%
Coal-fired
4.643
22.02%
8.888
41.83%
PV
0.003
-7.18%
0.006
1.65%
Guangdong Province
9.197
43.91%
16.371
70.22%
Coal-fired
7.963
25.25%
14.225
48.49%
Combined Cycle
1.228
4431.97%
2.134
7774.37%
PV
0.006
0.89%
0.012
8.57%
Guangxi
0.198
21.94%
0.383
37.51%
Combined Cycle
0.108
-2.80%
0.212
20.15%
Wind-power
0.091
74.53%
0.170
67.78%
Yunnan Province
2.278
-16.44%
5.327
24.99%
Coal-fired
2.153
-17.05%
5.056
28.63%
Wind-power
0.124
-5.01%
0.269
-17.88%
Hydro-power
0.001
141.89%
0.002
-54.37%
Guizhou Province
0.107
42.42%
0.178
13.32%
Wind-power
0.048
-5.46%
0.102
-22.71%
PV
0.059
141.46%
0.076
202.93%
Hainan Province
3.357
-0.56%
5.656
-6.80%
Coal-fired
3.112
-4.08%
5.260
-10.06%
Combined Cycle
0.164
128.27%
0.253
143.09%
Wind-power
0.017
-16.15%
0.039
-17.06%
Hydro-power
0.032
228.54%
0.049
183.00%
PV
0.031
5.61%
0.055
4.96%
Total
102.917
12.51%
207.926
20.80%
For the second quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.4% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 1.2 percentage points compared to the same period of last year. The accumulated power generation of Tuas Power for the first half year accounted for a market share of 20.5%, representing a decrease of 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.
In the second quarter of 2021, the Company's newly added capacity are as follows:
(in MW)
Type
Controlled
generation capacity
Equity-based
generation capacity
Wind-power
48
48
PV
190
190
Total
238
238
In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the second quarter of 2021.
Based on the above, as of 30 June 2021, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 114,042 MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 99,891 MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 114,042 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 99,891 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.
