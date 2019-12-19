HTC Global Services recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for U.S. State and Local Grant Management Solutions

TROY, Mich., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for U.S. State and Local Grant Management Solutions1.

According to the report, "Grant management solutions are offered in three primary delivery models. CIOs can determine the solution that best meets their organizations' criteria by first understanding the scope and scale of solutions in the market today."

HTC's EGrAMS, deployable on-premise or as-a-service, automates the grant management life cycle in its entirety, and is primarily used by the grantor and grantee organizations. We believe its benefits include (a) reduction in inappropriate payments, (b) minimization of errors through automation, (c) substantial savings of time and effort in application, review, approval, contract generation, and (d) exhaustive reporting.

What differentiates EGrAMS from other solutions is its forms designer and configurability. The forms designer feature enables clients to customize the application without changing the code, while its configurability enables enormous flexibility in setting up the workflows, business rules, and security. As a result, EGrAMS can be implemented for the designated pilot program within six to eight weeks. Subsequent programs can be configured by the user independently or in collaboration with the vendor.

EGrAMS supports a range of grant types and offers a user-friendly interface, exhaustive reporting, and third-party software integration capabilities.

"EGrAMS can make the most complex tasks simple. Users can quickly simplify their grants management processes, and fulfill the transparency, accountability and compliance requirements on time," said James Joseph, Executive Vice-president – Public Sector, HTC Global Services.

Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC Global Services is an Inc. 500 Hall of Fame company offering IT Services and Solutions, and has successfully implemented EGrAMS in multiple State Agencies and Foundations in the US and Canada.

1Gartner "Market Guide for U.S. State and Local Grant Management Solutions," Alia Mendonsa, 7 August 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

