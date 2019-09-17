HTC Appoints Yves Maitre as CEO To Embrace 5G, AI And XR Future

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- HTC Corporation, a leading innovator in mobile and immersive computing, today announced the appointment of Yves Maitre as CEO of HTC, effective immediately.

Yves joins HTC from Orange, one of the world's largest telecommunications firms, where he served as EVP of Consumer Equipment and Partnerships, overseeing Orange's connected technology strategy and business. Yves's background includes deployment of the world's largest consumer electronic brands as well as ownership of an entire portfolio of connected and mobile services, and he also served as a member of Orange's innovation technology group, charged with developing disruptive revenue opportunities.

Cher Wang will continue as Chairwoman of the HTC board, in which she will focus on future technologies that align with HTC's expanding portfolio and vision of VIVE Reality.

"When I took over as CEO four years ago, I set out to reinvent HTC as a complete ecosystem company and lay the foundations for the company to flourish across 5G and XR. So, now is the perfect time to hand over the stewardship of HTC to a strong leader to guide us on the next stage of our journey," said Cher Wang, Chairwoman, HTC. "I am truly delighted that Yves is taking the reins; he has a long association with our company, and he shares our passion for innovation. I firmly believe Yves is the right leader to continue to lead HTC to its full potential."

"HTC has long been a bellwether for new technology innovation and I'm honored to be selected by the Board of Directors to lead the next phase of HTC," said Yves Maitre, CEO at HTC. "Across the world, HTC is recognized for its firsts across the mobile and XR space. I am incredibly energized to grow the future of both 5G and XR alongside HTC employees, customers and investors. We will set out immediately to continue the transition from building the worlds' best consumer hardware to also building complete services around them to make them easy to manage and deploy."

HTC innovates across a diverse technology portfolio including virtual and extended reality (XR), 5G devices and technology, AI and Blockchain. It has a remarkable record of industry firsts and leading innovation, and this year alone has earned media awards and industry acclaim for its VIVE virtual reality ecosystem products and the HTC 5G Hub, which has been adopted by carriers worldwide to drive 5G adoption.

About Yves Maitre

Yves Maitre has held senior executive positions at Orange for over 14 years, most recently as EVP of Consumer Equipment and Partnerships. He first started working with HTC upon his appointment as Senior VP for Devices in 2005. Throughout Yves' tenure at Orange, he consistently delivered innovative services and devices in a growing range of responsibilities across the business and was the first to negotiate and deploy Android smartphones in Europe. His expertise includes both consumer electronics, services and B2B technology development.

Prior to joining Orange, Yves spent six years working for consumer electronics company Thomson Multimedia where he served in senior positions in the US and Singapore. He has also held roles across supply chain and product management.

About HTC

HTC Corporation is a global technology innovator delivering award-winning products and industry firsts since 1997. The company creates inspiring products and experiences through a strong line of mobile solutions, connected devices, and VIVE virtual reality (VR) hardware and ecosystem. HTC offers a diverse portfolio of mobile and VR hardware, software, and content that transforms the way consumers and businesses see and interact with the world and beyond. HTC is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 2498). For more information, please visit www.htc.com.

