HSBC Taiwan partners with Ascenda to enhance rewards offering

TAIPEI, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBC, the leading global financial services organisation, and Ascenda, the global innovator in loyalty management, today announced a partnership to enhance HSBC rewards propositions and launch a new Traveller's Card for Taiwanese travellers starting in Q2 2020.

Delivering on HSBC Taiwan's commitment to develop deep and lasting customer relationships through best-in-class rewards, the bank will leverage Ascenda's loyalty engine and exchange solutions to accelerate the digital fulfilment of rewards and significantly expand the selection of aspirational redemption content available to HSBC Taiwan customers when using their points.

"We are thrilled to partner with HSBC in Taiwan to enhance the Traveller's Card's rewards offering," said Sebastian Grobys, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascenda. "More seamless and instantaneous redemption experiences, along with an expanded selection of inspiring rewards options, will enable HSBC Taiwan to deepen customer engagement and provide a market-leading travel card."

The new capabilities are being deployed effective immediately for Traveller's Card and will be introduced to HSBC Taiwan's existing customers progressively.

About Ascenda

Ascenda is a global provider of innovative loyalty solutions powering premium rewards propositions for over 70 of the leading financial services and travel brands worldwide.

Ascenda designs and manages innovative end-to-end solutions to address the most meaningful challenges facing the loyalty industry today. Through our deep local market expertise, best-in-market technology stack and rich global content network, Ascenda challenges the status quo to deliver beautifully simple, highly compelling offerings that eliminate the trade-off between cost and customer value.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit www.ascendaloyalty.com.

About HSBC

HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations. We serve more than 40 million customers through our global businesses: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets. Our network covers 64 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America.

We aim to be where the growth is, connecting customers to opportunities, enabling businesses to thrive and economies to prosper, and ultimately helping people to fulfil their hopes and realise their ambitions.

Listed on the London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris and Bermuda stock exchanges, shares in HSBC Holdings plc are held by around 197,000 shareholders in 130 countries and territories.

