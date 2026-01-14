Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’465 0.8%  SPI 18’544 0.8%  Dow 49’150 -0.1%  DAX 25’286 -0.5%  Euro 0.9316 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’005 -0.4%  Gold 4’626 0.9%  Bitcoin 77’604 1.7%  Dollar 0.8000 -0.1%  Öl 65.1 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Sika41879292Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Bayer10367293
Top News
Ein-Faktor-ETFs und Multifaktor-ETFs: Das gilt es zu wissen
TSMC-Aktie im Blick: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Warum Analysten beim Ausblick für 2026 vorsichtig sind
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst
Partners Group-Aktie: Verwaltetes Vermögen in 2025 gesteigert
Suche...
eToro entdecken

HSBC Holdings Aktie 830650 / US4042804066

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.01.2026 23:16:15

HSBC Sees Smart Glasses Market Surging, Upgrades EssilorLuxottica To Buy

HSBC Holdings
70.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - The market for smart glasses is growing faster than expected, according to analysts at HSBC.

Experts have raised their future value for the industry to $200 billion by the year 2040. This change comes after the early success of smart glasses created by EssilorLuxottica and Meta.

Analysts predict a huge jump in popularity for these gadgets. They expect the number of people using smart glasses to grow from 15 million in 2025 to 289 million by 2035 a massive 1,800 percent increase.

Because of this bright future, HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica's stock to a "buy" rating, causing its share price to rise nearly 3 percent.

To keep up with high demand, the company is already looking into doubling its production of the popular Ray-Ban Meta frames by the end of this year. While Meta currently holds a strong lead in the market, the competition is about to heat up.

Major tech companies like Apple, Samsung, and Amazon are expected to launch their own smart glasses in 2026 or 2027. Experts believe this extra competition will lead to better technology and more choices for customers.

Nachrichten zu HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?