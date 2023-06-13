Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'329 0.2%  SPI 14'943 0.2%  Dow 34'199 0.4%  DAX 16'187 0.6%  Euro 0.9779 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'340 0.6%  Gold 1'953 -0.2%  Bitcoin 23'619 0.4%  Dollar 0.9061 -0.3%  Öl 74.4 3.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
HSBC gibt Privatkundengeschäft in Neuseeland auf - HSBC-Aktie im Plus
Oracle-Aktie sehr fest: Oracle erzielt mehr Gewinn
Digitalisierung: Fertigstellung eines Prototyps einer digitalen Zentralbankwährung der EZB
Microsoft-Aktie dennoch fester: FTC will Activision-Übernahme durch Microsoft verhindern
Deutsche Bahn mit 5G-Kooperation mit Ericsson, O2 und Vantage Towers bei 5G - Aktien von Ericsson und O2 höher
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Kühne + Nagel International2523886Holcim1221405ABB1222171NVIDIA994529Uniper33519628
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

HSBC Holdings Aktie [Valor: 411161 / ISIN: GB0005405286]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
Strategische Überprüfung 13.06.2023 15:41:00

HSBC gibt Privatkundengeschäft in Neuseeland auf - HSBC-Aktie im Plus

HSBC gibt Privatkundengeschäft in Neuseeland auf - HSBC-Aktie im Plus

Die britische Bank HSBC gibt ihr Privatkundengeschäft und Wealth Management in Neuseeland auf.

HSBC Holdings
6.75 CHF 2.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Wie die HSBC mitteilte, ist das das Ergebnis einer strategischen Überprüfung. Weitere Investitionen in das Geschäft seien angesichts des sich ändernden Umfelds und der Skalierbarkeit nicht mehr zu rechtfertigen.

Die Abwicklung soll phasenweise über mehrere Jahre erfolgen. Das Grosskundengeschäft in Neuseeland bleibe weiterhin bestehen.

Die HSBC-Aktie gewinnt im Handel in London zeitweise 0,41 Prozent auf 6,08 GBP.

LONDON (Dow Jones)

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Weitere Links:

HSBC-Aktie tiefer: HSBC wird von SVB-Eigentümer verklagt
HSBC profitiert von Credit Suisse-Übernahme durch UBS
HSBC ernennt Yannick Hausmann zum VRP von HSBC Private Bank (Suisse)

Bildquelle: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock.com,Northfoto / Shutterstock.com,Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu HSBC Holdings plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HSBC Holdings plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13:23 HSBC Holdings Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.05.23 HSBC Holdings Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.05.23 HSBC Holdings Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.05.23 HSBC Holdings Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.05.23 HSBC Holdings Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:06 Julius Bär: 9.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf UniCredit SpA
10:46 DAX Ausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – Anleger hoffen wieder
09:02 Marktüberblick: Adidas nach Hochstufung gesucht
08:26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
08:24 SMI mit gelungenem Wochenauftakt
08:00 Stühlerücken im SMI®
06:12 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – August-Top überboten
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'767.56 19.50 SMIR9U
Short 11'996.01 13.97 OESSMU
Short 12'443.46 8.98 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'328.32 13.06.2023 15:55:38
Long 10'860.97 19.67 XQSSMU
Long 10'622.02 13.97 XESSMU
Long 10'152.09 8.84 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie in Grün: Übernahme des deutschen Smart-Home-Spezialisten Eve Systems
DocMorris-Aktie +19 Prozent: Positive News zum E-Rezept schieben an
Georg Fischer-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme der finnischen Uponor gewollt
Credit Suisse-Aktien in Grün: CS-Aktien werden per 14. Juni von der SIX dekotiert
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS setzt "rote Linien" für CS-Banker - Fitch senkt Kreditratings
Saudi-Arabien leidet unter Ölpreis-Rückgang: Dieses Problem sieht ein Rohstoffanalyst
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Dow fester -- SMI und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss höher
Nasdaq-Aktie fällt zweistellig: US-Börse übernimmt Software-Anbieter Adenza
Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Meyer Burger präsentiert auf Fachmesse neue Solarmodule
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: Moody's stuft Ausblick für UBS-Rating herauf - Ständerat schickt Vorstösse zur CS-Übernahme an Kommission

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit