|Strategische Überprüfung
|
13.06.2023 15:41:00
HSBC gibt Privatkundengeschäft in Neuseeland auf - HSBC-Aktie im Plus
Die britische Bank HSBC gibt ihr Privatkundengeschäft und Wealth Management in Neuseeland auf.
Die Abwicklung soll phasenweise über mehrere Jahre erfolgen. Das Grosskundengeschäft in Neuseeland bleibe weiterhin bestehen.
Die HSBC-Aktie gewinnt im Handel in London zeitweise 0,41 Prozent auf 6,08 GBP.
LONDON (Dow Jones)
