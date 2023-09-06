|
HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice
PARIS, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
DNB Bank ASA
Post Stabilisation Notice
HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|DNB Bank ASA
|Guarantor (if any):
|na
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|4.5% due 19th July 2028
|Offer price:
|99.882
|Stabilising Manager:
|HSBC Continental Europe
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction
