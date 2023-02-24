|
HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice
Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U.
Post Stabilisation Notice
PARIS, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U.
|Guarantor (if any):
|Iberdrola S.A.
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|Fixed rate PerpNC5.5
|Offer price:
|100
|Stabilising Manager:
|HSBC Continental Europe
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction
