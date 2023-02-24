SMI 11'290 0.4%  SPI 14'517 0.4%  Dow 33'154 0.3%  DAX 15'492 0.1%  Euro 0.9913 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'265 0.2%  Gold 1'824 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'373 0.1%  Dollar 0.9360 0.3%  Öl 82.9 0.6% 
NASDAQ-Wert Beyond Meat-Aktie vorbörslich mit Kurssprung: Beyond Meat mit weniger Umsatz
Holcim-Aktie fester: Holcim weiter auf Rekordkurs - Überraschender Management-Wechsel
Energiedienst-Aktie: Höherer Gewinn und stabile Dividende
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Freitagvormittag
Zug Estates-Aktie: Deutlich weniger Gewinn und mehr Dividende
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
24.02.2023 10:00:00

HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U.

 Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U.
Guarantor (if any):Iberdrola S.A.
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,000,000,000                  
Description:Fixed rate PerpNC5.5     
Offer price:100                                                                   
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


SMI und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen uneins

Der heimische Markt sowie das deutsche Börsenbarometer legen am Freitag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost werden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

finanzen.net News

