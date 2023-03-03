SMI 11'149 -0.2%  SPI 14'387 -0.1%  Dow 33'004 1.1%  DAX 15'466 0.9%  Euro 0.9964 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'276 0.8%  Gold 1'847 0.6%  Bitcoin 21'002 -5.0%  Dollar 0.9383 -0.4%  Öl 84.6 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Lufthansa-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Lufthansa fliegt zurück in die Gewinnzone - Höhere Ticketpreise angekündigt
Schaeffler kauft in Frankreich zu - Schaeffler-Aktie etwas tiefer
Clariant-Aktie freundlich: SIX-Börsenaufsicht stellt Sanktionsantrag gegen Clariant
Ascom erhält Auftrag aus Frankreich von rund 3 Millionen Euro - Ascom-Aktie profitiert
Novartis-Aktie tiefer: Aktionärsvereinigung will an Novartis-GV Fragen zu Sandoz-Abspaltung stellen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
03.03.2023 11:46:04

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Kape Technologies plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:HSBC Bank Plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Kape Technologies plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Offeror - Unikmind Holdings Limited
(d) Date dealing undertaken:02 March 2023
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

 		Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Purchase

 		 

483		 

294.265 p		 

294.265 p
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Sale

 		 

483		 

294.265 p		 

294.265 p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct descriptionNature of dealingNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit (GBP)
e.g. CFDe.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
 

 		    

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
  

 		  

3.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 

 

None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 

None


Date of disclosure:03 March 2023
Contact name:Abdul Qader Mohammed
Telephone number:0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

https://youtube.com/live/HbCiFb_KC-U?feature=share

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:14 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
09:29 SMI mit kräftiger Gegenbewegung
09:17 Marktüberblick: Covestro unter Druck
07:57 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Ins Plus gedreht
02.03.23 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
02.03.23 Sind das die besten Krypto-Aktien im Jahr 2023
28.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sika
28.02.23 Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'598.86 19.40 WSSM2U
Short 11'821.20 13.94 DQSSMU
Short 12'300.13 8.71 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'154.60 03.03.2023 11:46:32
Long 10'720.31 19.91 AISSMU
Long 10'450.25 13.60 A7SSMU
Long 10'001.26 8.78 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Meyer Burger kappt Produktionsziel
Darum notiert der Euro zum Franken über Parität
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Führungswechsel bei der CS Schweiz im Bereich Personal & Business Banking
Starinvestorin Cathie Wood: Der Bitcoin wird sein bisheriges Allzeithoch bis 2030 pulverisiert haben
Plug Power-Aktie mit deutlichen Abschlägen: Plug Power vergrössert Jahresverlust
SoftwareONE-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: SoftwareONE erhöht Dividende nach Gewinnplus
Zinserhöhungssignale bremsen: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich kaum verändert - Hang Seng tiefer
Tesla-Aktie sehr schwach: Preis für Tesla-Eletroautos soll halbiert werden - Kostensenkungen angekündigt
Clariant-Aktie verliert: Clariant macht weniger Gewinn - Dividende steigt dennoch
NIO-Aktie im Minus: Tesla-Konkurrent NIO erneut mit tiefroten Zahlen - Umsatzsprung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.