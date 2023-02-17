SMI 11'172 -0.2%  SPI 14'386 -0.3%  Dow 33'697 -1.3%  DAX 15'398 -0.9%  Euro 0.9921 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'257 -0.9%  Gold 1'823 -0.8%  Bitcoin 22'119 1.1%  Dollar 0.9327 0.7%  Öl 83.5 -1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Allianz-Aktie knickt trotzdem ein: Allianz steigert Gewinn kräftig und erhöht die Dividende
Uniper-Aktie mit leichten Verlusten: Krisenjahr von Uniper endet mit tiefroten Zahlen
Sulzer-Aktie mit geringen Verlusten: Sulzer erwirbt Beteiligung im Bereich Kunststoff-Recycling
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt nach: Credit Suisse stellt Global Equities unter neue Leitung
Lufthansa-Aktie stärker: Lufthansa kürzt Sommerflugplan - Schneller Regelbetrieb nach Streik angestrebt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

17.02.2023 11:09:28

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Kape Technologies plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:HSBC Bank Plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Kape Technologies plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Offeror - Unikmind Holdings Limited
(d) Date dealing undertaken:16 February 2023
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

 		Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Purchase

 		 

4,947		 

293.220 p		 

293.010 p
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Sale

 		 

4,947		 

293.220 p		 

293.010 p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct descriptionNature of dealingNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit (GBP)
e.g. CFDe.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
  

 		  

3.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 

 

None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 

None


Date of disclosure:17 February 2023
Contact name:Abdul Qader Mohammed
Telephone number:0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Angst und Gier allgegenwärtig an den Börsen

Nach dem ersten Buch „Tulpen zu Bitcoin“, in dem es um bekannten Spekulationsblasen im Rohstoff und Bitcoin- Bereich geht, erscheint nun das 2. Buch von Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin.
„Games of Greed“ – „Spielarten der Gier und Betrug“ – beleuchten ein weiteres interessante Thema der Börse.
In dem Buch betrachtet Torsten Dennin die spannendsten, aussergewöhnlichsten und absurdesten Fälle der Finanzgeschichte.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:25 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
08:51 SMI findet keine klare Richtung
07:10 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Neues Jahreshoch
06:45 Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV
16.02.23 Julius Bär: 14.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
16.02.23 Marktüberblick: Brenntag gesucht
14.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Sika, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'576.20 19.18 BQSSMU
Short 11'808.34 13.73 I1SSMU
Short 12'251.30 8.83 C0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'172.05 17.02.2023 10:58:36
Long 10'648.09 18.54 AJSSMU
Long 10'432.21 13.73 A7SSMU
Long 9'983.99 8.83 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie dennoch verlustreich: Swiss Re schafft 2022 schwarze Zahlen
Meyer Burger-Aktie freundlich: Meyer Burger verkauft jetzt Solarmodule in Grossbritannien
Nestlé-Aktie leichter: Nestlé machte 2022 weniger Gewinn - Dennoch Dividendenerhöhung angekündigt
Shiba Inu Coins Prognose: Elon Musk lässt die Hundecoins wieder mal tanzen
Roche-Aktie und Novartis-Aktie uneinheitlich: Berufungsgericht in Frankreich hebt Bussgelder gegen Roche und Novartis auf
Newron-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Newron-Medikament gegen Schizophrenie ist auch nach einem Jahr noch wirksam
Elon Musk erwägt Kryptozahlungen auf Twitter - Kurssprung bei Dogecoin
Credit Suisse-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: CS verkauft wohl "Distressed Debt"-Portfolio
Schwergewichte belasten: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Mercedes-Aktie klar höher: Mercedes-Benz kann Gewinn steigern - Grosser Aktienrückkauf angekündigt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.