Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'250 -0.5%  SPI 14'824 -0.4%  Dow 33'834 0.5%  DAX 15'937 -0.3%  Euro 0.9705 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'284 -0.3%  Gold 1'964 -0.2%  Bitcoin 24'044 0.9%  Dollar 0.9019 0.3%  Öl 76.1 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Glencore-Aktie im Plus: Bunge offenbar kurz vor Fusion mit Glencore-Agrarfirma Viterra - Bunge-Aktie verliert
Porsche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: VW-Tochter Porsche hat Konzept eines neuen Elektrosportwagens vorgestellt
"Systematische Risiken": Darum warnt Ethereum-Gründer Vitalik Buterin vor Re-Staking
NIO-Aktie fällt vorbörslich: Tesla-Rivale NIO rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen
Microsoft-Aktie: Was Analysten im Mai vom Papier halten
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101ABB1222171Sika41879292
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

09.06.2023 12:37:52

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Civitas Social Housing PLC

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:HSBC Bank Plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Civitas Social Housing PLC
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Offeror -Wellness Unity Limited (a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of CK Asset Holdings Limited)
(d) Date dealing undertaken:08 June 2023
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
                                                                                                                             
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

 		Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Purchase

 		 

2,500

 		79.500 p79.500 p
Ordinary Shares

 		Sale2,500

 		79.500 p79.500 p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct descriptionNature of dealingNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit (GBP)
e.g. CFDe.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
 

 		 

 		 

 		  

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
  

 		  

3.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 

 

None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 

None

 


Date of disclosure:09 June 2023
Contact name:Abdul Qader Mohammed
Telephone number:0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:03 SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
09:38 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Adecco Group AG
09:28 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.06.2023
06:08 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Konsolidierung hält an
06:00 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
08.06.23 Börse Aktuell – Und täglich grüßt die Zinspolitik
07.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
06.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sonova, Straumann
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'739.63 19.45 GXSSMU
Short 11'987.70 13.51 SMIUBU
Short 12'446.30 8.68 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'250.07 09.06.2023 12:46:33
Long 10'798.47 18.65 XRSSMU
Long 10'560.64 13.43 XFSSMU
Long 10'116.47 8.81 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wirbt um Anleger - Langfristig steigende Dividenden versprochen
Bitcoin vor neuem Bull-Run? Darum könnte es bald zu einer BTC-Kursrally kommen
Credit Suisse-Aktie schlussendlich etwas fester: Nationalrat setzt PUK zur Prüfung der CS-Notübernahme ein
Credit Suisse-Aktie knapp im Plus: Ständerat stimmt mit grosser Mehrheit für PUK zur CS-Notübernahme
Zinserhöhungen bald endgültig vorbei? Paul Tudor Jones erwartet einen Börsenaufschwung bis Ende des Jahres
UBS-Aktie letztlich minimal im Plus: UBS verkündet Verschiebung der Zahlenpublikation für zweites Quartal
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag höher
Porsche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: VW-Tochter Porsche hat Konzept eines neuen Elektrosportwagens vorgestellt
GameStop-Aktie bricht ein: GameStop schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Umsatz enttäuscht
Krypto-Wale: Bitcoins im Wert von über 500 Millionen US-Dollar verschoben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit