17.03.2020 20:04:00

HSBC Bank Canada Lowers Prime Rate

VANCOUVER, March 17, 2020 /CNW/ - HSBC Bank Canada will lower its prime lending rate by 50 basis points to 2.95 per cent from 3.45 per cent, effective 18 March 2020.

Note to editors:

HSBC Bank Canada, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc, is the leading international bank in the country. We help companies and individuals across Canada to do business and manage their finances internationally through three global business lines: Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Retail Banking and Wealth Management. HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,715bn at 31 December 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations.

