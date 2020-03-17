HSBC Bank Canada Lowers Prime Rate

VANCOUVER, March 17, 2020 /CNW/ - HSBC Bank Canada will lower its prime lending rate by 50 basis points to 2.95 per cent from 3.45 per cent, effective 18 March 2020.

