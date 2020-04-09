HSBC Bank Announces Updates to Its Financial Wellness Center

HSBC Bank USA, N.A. ("HSBC”), part of HSBC Group, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations, today announced updates to its HSBC Financial Wellness Center that include more than 30 new modules and an enhanced mobile experience.1 Given the unique circumstances of today’s economic environment, these additions provide Americans, irrespective of location and financial situation, with the tools they need to create a personalized learning journey tailored to their financial needs. These updates emphasize the bank’s commitment to investing in financial literacy to support small businesses and provide users with improved resources during times of financial hardship.

The HSBC Financial Wellness Center is powered by EVERFI, a leading social impact education innovator. Topics covered in the new program include banking basics, building financial capabilities, retirement planning, homeownership, small business basics and financial caregiving, among others. Additionally, the HSBC Financial Wellness Center will offer increased customization, prompting users to complete a brief survey that will tailor a personalized playlist of sequences to complete relative to their individual financial goals.

"Today’s economic environment is creating uncertainty for many individuals on how to best keep themselves financially prepared and ensure they are set up for long-term financial success, no matter what external curveballs are thrown their way,” said Michael Rogan, Head of Corporate and Strategic Partnerships, HSBC USA. "Our goal is to provide consumers with opportunities to enhance their financial wellness through content that is specific to their individual needs. The upgrades we have made to the HSBC Financial Wellness Center create greater accessibility to a wider range of consumers across all life stages, reaffirming our commitment to transform and empower communities through financial literacy.”

Launched in March 2019, the HSBC Financial Wellness Center is available to anyone aiming to advance their financial savvy, whether a client of HSBC or not, as well as HSBC’s corporate partners who can share it with their employees. The entire site, currently available in both English and Spanish, will be offered in Mandarin Chinese beginning on April 27.

For more information about HSBC’s financial wellness offerings, visit www.us.hsbc.com/financialwellness.

