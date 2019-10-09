09.10.2019 11:05:00

HSA Company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Eligibility

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, answers frequently asked questions about eligibility.

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) allow employees to save money for out-of-pocket medical such as doctor visits, dental and vision care and prescriptions. Plus, its numerous tax advantages allow employees to keep more of their hard-earned money. It can be used or saved to pay for health care costs incurred in the future.

The following are answers to some FAQs about HSA eligibility.

Who is eligible for an HSA account? Technically, the IRS mandates that although HSAs are individualized accounts, it can be used for the employee's family. Once the account is established, it can be utilized to pay for qualified medical expenses for the employee, the employee's spouse, and any dependent children. Anyone is eligible for an HSA account without being employed—or through an employer—as long as he or she participates in a qualified (HDHP). People are not eligible for an HSA if they are covered by another health insurance plan, such as a spouse's plan, that is not a qualified HDHP, claimed as a dependent on someone else's tax return, or enrolled in Medicare benefits.

What types of expenses does an HSA pay for? HSA accounts can be used to cover an employee's qualified health care expenses, which are defined by Internal Revenue Code Section 213(d). These monies are tax-advantaged so the employee can reduce total health care costs; and the funds rollover year-after-year. Plus, because employee contributions are made before taxes are applied, an employee's taxable income is reduced. This includes dental and vision. Some expenses not qualified are surgery for cosmetic reasons, health club dues, and toiletries and cosmetics.

How much money can be set aside for an HSA account? The amount that any employee or other person that can contribute to HSAs depend on the type of HDHP coverage as well as the employee's age. For example, if an employee has self HDHP coverage, he or she can contribute up to $3500; for family HDHP coverage the amount is $7100.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions HSA Administration Company provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hsa-company-clarity-benefit-solutions-answers-frequently-asked-questions-about-eligibility-300926683.html

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:31
SMI bleibt erneut hängen
09:15
DAX: Erholungstrend gebrochen
06:06
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Käufer scheitern am EMA50 / Credit Suisse – Das wird sehr eng für die Bullen
08.10.19
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
08.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - US-Tech Werte mit doppleter Renditechance
07.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse erwägt offenbar Wiedereintritt in US Private Banking
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
GAM-Aktie bricht ein: GAM dementiert Gespräche mit Generali
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Autoneum-Aktien nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung und Absetzung des CEO markant tiefer
QIAGEN-Aktie bricht ein: QIAGEN verliert Chef und rechnet mit kleinerem Umsatzwachstum
Nordex-Aktie springt an: Spanischer Grossaktionär Acciona will Nordex übernehmen
SMI erholt ich -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI erholt ich -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Anleger am heimischen Markt läuten am Mittwoch eine Erholung ein. Der deutsche Leitindex klettert im frühen Handel. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost überwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB